WATCH NOW: Truck Series driver Friesen tests Next Gen car at Bristol

  • Updated
NASCAR Tire Test

NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen drives a Next Gen Cup car at Bristol Motor Speedway during a test session on Wednesday.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. - According to NASCAR Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen, fans attending the April 17 Bristol Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway are in for a treat.

Friesen, who competed in last year’s event, participated in a closed test session Wednesday at BMS with NASCAR’s Next Gen Car.

“We worked on a lot of stuff, and the car handles a heck of a lot better,” Friesen said. “It’s a lot faster and pretty maneuverable.”

NASCAR’S exhaustive research and discovery process with the Next Gen machine included a Dec. 9 test with Friesen on the half-mile layout at Lancaster Motor Speedway in Lancaster, South Carolina.

“The car was just very edgy during that test, and it would snap around,” Friesen said. “We were able to make some adjustments to the car today and kind of solve that problem. So I think the guys will enjoy it in the race.”

One of the main concerns during Wednesday’s lengthy and laborious session involved tires.

Friesen came away with a positive review for the tires and the track.

“I believe the tire that these guys are going get to race on is going to be really good,” Friesen said. “And the track has really smoothed the grade on the banking.

“It’s better than it was last year. Hopefully we’ll see the cars throwing slide jobs, ripping around the top and moving around.”

Due to the dust buildup, vison was a problem for fans and drivers in last year’s event. Friesen said the switch to a 7 p.m. start time will solve that issue.

“Oh, absolutely. I mean dirt racing was made for night time,” Friesen said. “It won’t be dusty. It will be a tacky track, and they are doing stuff for the windshields and other things.

“But moving things to the night is probably the biggest thing to make it a racy event.”

Friesen will return to BMS on April 16 to compete in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt with the No. 52 Halmar Friesen team. That event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

“I’m glad to be part of it and looking forward to seeing what we can do,” Friesen said. “Hopefully, the laps we turned today can help make for a better race.”

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

