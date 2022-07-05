WATCH NOW: Tracking victories: Former Abingdon Falcons linebacker Canter now a weekend warrior behind the wheel

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Kevin Canter thrives on competition. The more intense, the better.

At Abingdon High School, Canter was a four-year regular at outside linebacker for the Falcons.

“Football is in my blood. I loved all parts of the game, especially hitting,” Canter said.

In 2016, Canter found another competitive stage.

“My grandfather (Hershell Robinette) owned two car races at the time, and he let me run about five races before selling the car I was racing. That’s when I got my own car,” said Canter, who also ran some events for veteran racer Billy Duty in 2016.

Over the past six years, the 30-year-old Abingdon resident has been one of the most successful weekend warriors across Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia.

Relying mostly on a Dale Earnhardt themed black No. 3 ride, Canter has earned 97 victories along with six track titles in the Mod 4 class at Kingsport Speedway.

Robinette has not only enjoyed a first-hand view for the fast exploits of his grandson, but the former Abingdon restaurant operator known as the “Burger Man” is still racing at age 78.

“We’re both having a blast,” Canter said. “Not everybody has a chance to do something together with their grandpa on a daily basis. Racing is my way of giving back and keeping him going.”

Canter has a target on his back each week at Kingsport Speedway, as rivals search for ways to defeat or at least frustrate him.

“Oh yeah, they come with big motors and chased us. But we’ve just got it figured out down here,” Canter said.

What’s the key to success?

“Hard work pays off,” Canter said. “If we’re not racing here at Kingsport, I’m at a track like Bowman Gray Stadium or Volunteer Speedway helping a buddy with spotting or other duties.”

Fitness is another advantage for Canter, who looks as if could still make tackles for the AHS Falcons.

“l watch some of these guys in the pits and they are hurting in this heat, but I’m running all over the place doing what I can for other drivers,” Canter said.

The grueling pace never ends for Canter. On weekdays, he handles a variety of roles for Abingdon-based Complete Plumbing, Septic and Drain Solutions.

After work, Canter consults with his grandfather on repairs and preparations at the family race shop. Robinette has two race cars, while Canter currently owns three.

“Before the season, I didn’t plan on running here at Kingsport,” Canter said. “I was just going to chase a championship at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford and travel to other tracks. But grandpa said he wasn’t going to race if I didn’t.”

Canter then developed a plan to keep his grandfather active while proving a point to his critics. Basically, he drove Robinette’s No. 9 ride.

“Everybody wants to say that I couldn’t win in a different car, but I’ve been tearing them up in grandpa’s car this season and I know that gives him a big smile,” Canter said.

Robinette, who also competes in the Mod 4 division, was in his usual spot next to Canter last Friday at Kingsport.

“I love to watch Kevin race,” Robinette said. “He’s got a lot of talent and I’m proud of him.”

With five victories in the first six events this season, Canter is back atop the Mod 4 standings at Kingsport. Last week’s Fan Appreciation racing card was cancelled by rain.

The motorsports adventure for Canter has also included stops at Lonesome Pine Raceway and Franklin County Speedway in Callaway, Virginia. He was planning to compete in the July 4 racing program at Franklin County before he encountered mechanical issues with his personal truck.

Such is the hectic life of a weekly racer.

“With the increased cost in gas and tires, all this wouldn’t be possible without my sponsors,” Canter said. “The good thing about my division is that you can race an entire season on one set of tires.”

Like all racers, Canter is always chasing more speed and opportunities.

“I’ve thought about moving up, and a lot of guys have told me to switch to the Super Street class. But I’ve got a stuff going in my life. I’ve bought another race car to run at Motor Mile, I’m in the process of purchasing a house and now I’ve to get a truck since my other one is torn up.”

As for football, Canter has remained close to the game and his school.

“I still regret that I didn’t play football in college, but I still try to go to about every Abingdon game. Football taught me a lot of life lessons that carry over to the racetrack.”