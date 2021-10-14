WATCH NOW: THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: Capps looks to unlock a title

“It’s rare to beat [Hagan] on a holeshot, but I am just so focused for my team,” said Capps after his Texas conquest. “There was a lot of emotion going into that round.”

Texas was just the third race back for Hagan after his bout with COVID-19. On Thursday morning in Charlotte, the three-time Funny Car world champion from Christiansburg, Virginia, was introduced as the driver for a new NHRA team that will be owned by NASCAR great Tony Stewart.

This edition of the Thunder Valley Nationals will offer a twist for all drivers and crews. The event has been held on Father’s Day weekend in recent years, so look for the cooler weather to translate into faster speeds.

“We could see track records fall in every category,” Capps said.

Capps already holds the track elapsed time record with a run of 3.884 seconds in 2016.

“I’ve won many races at Bristol on Father’s Day weekend by figuring out to get down a tricky, hot, gooey track,” Capps said. “Temperatures will be down, and the sun won’t be directly beating down on the track. For the crew chiefs, they will start licking their chops. As drivers, we will start pulling our belts a little tighter because we know we are going to go on a ride.”