WATCH NOW: THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: Capps looks to unlock a title

Ron Capps knows the secret to Bristol Dragway.
This weekend, the 56-year-old Californian will try to unlock a championship at the scenic Northeast Tennessee center of speed.
Entering the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Capps trails his Don Schumacher teammate Matt Hagan by 33 points in the Funny Car standings.
According to Capps, there will be high Countdown to the Championship drama around Thunder Valley beginning with tonight’s opening round of qualifying.
“Things do get a little chippier every race in the Countdown,” said Capps in a Zoom interview. “After Thunder Valley there’s only two races left in the season, so everyone knows it’s now or never.”
Capps has won five times at Bristol, including victories in 2017 and 2018. Funny Car king John Force has four wins at Thunder Valley.
“It’s strange to have my name above John in the wins column at any track, so that’s a good thing,” Capps said. “I’ll take it. I’m pumped about having Bristol in the Countdown.
“It’s a unique place to race and I love going there. I could really use some of that mojo right now because I need to go some rounds to get the points lead back.”
In Sunday’s final round at the Texas Motorplex, Capps used a quicker reaction time to beat Hagan in the high-stakes final round.
“It’s rare to beat [Hagan] on a holeshot, but I am just so focused for my team,” said Capps after his Texas conquest. “There was a lot of emotion going into that round.”
Texas was just the third race back for Hagan after his bout with COVID-19. On Thursday morning in Charlotte, the three-time Funny Car world champion from Christiansburg, Virginia, was introduced as the driver for a new NHRA team that will be owned by NASCAR great Tony Stewart.
This edition of the Thunder Valley Nationals will offer a twist for all drivers and crews. The event has been held on Father’s Day weekend in recent years, so look for the cooler weather to translate into faster speeds.
“We could see track records fall in every category,” Capps said.
Capps already holds the track elapsed time record with a run of 3.884 seconds in 2016.
“I’ve won many races at Bristol on Father’s Day weekend by figuring out to get down a tricky, hot, gooey track,” Capps said. “Temperatures will be down, and the sun won’t be directly beating down on the track. For the crew chiefs, they will start licking their chops. As drivers, we will start pulling our belts a little tighter because we know we are going to go on a ride.”
Resourceful veteran Cruz Pedregon currently ranks third in Funny Car points, with a 113-point gap behind Hagan. Force, the 16-time series champ, trails by 115 points.
“It’s never been this tough from top to bottom in Funny Car,” Capps said. “It’s good to gain a little on Hagan, but it’s going to be a lot of fun and we want to finish the year strong.”
According to Capps, “anybody can win” the fall edition of the Thunder Valley shootout.
“The teams and drivers you really have to worry about in the last three races are the cars that aren’t really in it anymore because they don’t have anything to lose and they start throwing everything they have at it trying to win races,” Capps said. “Those teams are the ones that will jump up and bite you.”
That’s where Capps hope to use his Bristol secret.
“[Bristol] is an incredibly fun track to race on for a lot of different reasons,” Capps said.
The Thunder Valley Nationals will be televised on FS1, with a one-hour live qualifying show tonight at 7 p.m., an hour qualifying highlights show on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., and a three-hour Sunday show that includes live semis and finals, starting Sunday afternoon at 2.
