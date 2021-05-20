WATCH NOW: Thompson Award Finalist: Nick Raymond, Eastside

COEBURN, Va. – Members of the Eastside Spartans baseball team were gathered in the dugout last spring at Tracy Stallard Field in Coeburn when they heard a jaw-dropping message from head coach Chris Clay.
“I remember everything about that day,” Eastside senior Nick Raymond said. “When Coach Clay said the season had been canceled after just one scrimmage, it was devastating.”
Some of the players fought back strong emotions, while others simply roamed the field in dismay.
Raymond then exhibited a quality that Eastside athletes, teachers and administrators have long admired.
“The news was very hard to get my head around at first, but I tried to encourage the guys to stick with the game and to keep grinding so that we could be ready for the following season,” Raymond said. “We were all hurting because most of us had been playing together since T-Ball but staying sad and depressed doesn’t help anybody.”
That kind of team-first, big picture approach is why Raymond was selected as team captain for the Eastside Spartans baseball, football and basketball teams.
* * *
Eastside senior Will Stansberry knows all about the leadership skills of Raymond.
“Nick and I have been best friends since the third guard and we’ve played all the same sports together,” Stansberry said. “I can always rely on Nick.”
As a quarterback, guard and shortstop for the Spartans, Stansberry has worked closely with Raymond through many pressure-packed moments.
In addition to patrolling center field for the Eastside baseball team, Raymond served in the role as a defensive stopper in basketball and versatile running back in football.
“Even when I threw a bad pass, Nick would always catch it,” Stansberry said. “He always been that guy that will cheer you up if you are having a rough game or a bad day.”
Stansberry also has vivid memories of that afternoon last spring when all those baseball dreams were suddenly replaced by a nightmare.
“Shortly after we heard that the season off, Nick called me up and asked I wanted to lift weights or work out,” Stansberry said. “It was basically just me and Nick all summer long. We spent hours in the weight room, practiced football passing routes, shot basketball and threw the baseball around.
“Nick never gets down and he sees the good in every situation. He’s helped me and all our teammates with that approach.”
The sparkplug
Raymond provided another vital lift to the Eastside baseball team earlier this spring.
The setting was again Tracy Stallard Field and the Spartans were facing Cumberland District rival J.J. Burton.
At the time, Eastside was riding a seven-year win streak against Cumberland opponents. But trouble loomed after Burton scored four runs in the first inning.
“We were kind of looking around for some veteran leadership,” Clay said.
Enter Raymond.
“Just like Nick always does, he was able to get our guys to focus back in and battle back,” Clay said.
Ignited by their level-headed captain, the Spartans rallied for an 8-5 victory behind sophomore pitcher Jaxsyn Collins.
“We were down, but Nick kept our spirits up and we rallied to win mostly because of him,” Stansberry said.
Clay, who teaches geometry and algebra, has witnessed other unheralded acts of inspiration and kindness from Raymond.
For example, there was the contribution Raymond made to Coeburn middle school students last spring.
“The COVID-19 outbreak was hardcore during that period,” Clay said. “With no baseball, it would have been easy for Nick to get down but he went out to the school track and put together an instructional video on hitting for our younger students to use.
“I was impressed that Nick took the project so serious in what was a hard time for him and his friends. I think that gesture spoke to Nick’s ability to look for the good in a bad situation and to figure out a way to help instead of complain.”
The mental game
As an English teacher at Eastside High School, Hope Cloud has watched Raymond work his magic away from athletics.
According to Cloud, some of the same qualities that helped Raymond in football, basketball and baseball were evident in the classroom.
“Nick is the kind of student that every teacher wants to have in their class,” Cloud said. “Nick is self-motivated, punctual, grade conscious, attentive to detail and committed to doing quality work.”
Cloud said he learned much about Raymond’s analytical mind by reading his research composition in an advanced English course.
“Nick has a creative mind,” Cloud said. “In one of his research papers, Nick wrote about the influence of his dad as a role model. Family and faith are important to Nick, and he chases success in everything he does.”
Clay, who has led the Eastside baseball team since the consolidated school was opened in 2011, said maturity is another part of Raymond’s successful formula.
“Along with watching Nick grow up and coaching him in baseball, I’ve watched Nick compete in other sports and he’s a throwback in the purest sense,” Clay said.
Clay, who played baseball on the collegiate level at Coastal Carolina and Lincoln Memorial University, offered insight into that throwback term.
“It’s about maturity, being team-first and having a blue-collar approach to every task,” Clay said. “Nick is as good as anybody I’ve coached or seen when it comes to all that.”
Dr. Raymond
Raymond credits his father, Mark, for carving out a blueprint for a well-rounded life.
Mark Raymond, who wrestled and played football at old Coeburn High School, works as a dentist in Coeburn.
“From the time I could walk, dad taught me everything he knew about different sports along with the way to treat people,” Nick said. “My parents are always the first people to meet me after games to offer encouragement. That means a lot.”
The balancing act for the younger Raymond includes a 4.33 grade point average, the No. 1 ranking in the senior class and the coveted role as valedictorian.
Raymond has given back to his community by participating in activities such as a brown bag ministry, town cleanup drives, a Down syndrome awareness program and a special needs basketball league.
According to Raymond, the bond between athletes and citizens in the coalfield community of Coeburn is strong on both ends.
“Everybody knows everybody here,” Raymond said. “I never realized how important the support of our fans was until we had the restrictions on attendance this year due to COVID-19.”
As the son of a doctor, Raymond is accustomed to high standards.
“Certain things are expected, but everybody has been very supportive,” Nick Raymond said.
Nick plans to major in biology at Virginia Tech as he embarks on his own long path to becoming a dentist. Stansberry will join Raymond at Virginia Tech, where he plans to study physical therapy.
“Nick is pretty much the reason I’m going to Tech,” Stansberry said.
Day of discovery
While Raymond said he felt sadness over the loss of the 2020 baseball season, he managed to turn that dark day in the dugout into a defining moment for the future.
“Hearing that message from Coach Clay made me realize how quickly thing can change in all aspects of life,’ Raymond said.
“I felt especially bad for our two seniors, but I knew it would hurt even more in the long run if we got down. We all dealt with the sadness together, talked for a long time in the school locker room and went back to work.”
Raymond said it was matter of pride.
“It means a lot to put on a uniform and to represent your school, team and community,” Raymond said. “Ever since that day last spring, I’ve played my absolute heart out on every play in every sport.
“We never know when something important to us can be taken away, so we have to keep a positive attitude and make the most of each opportunity every day.”
