WATCH NOW: Thompson Award Finalist: Nick Raymond, Eastside

At the time, Eastside was riding a seven-year win streak against Cumberland opponents. But trouble loomed after Burton scored four runs in the first inning.

“We were kind of looking around for some veteran leadership,” Clay said.

Enter Raymond.

“Just like Nick always does, he was able to get our guys to focus back in and battle back,” Clay said.

Ignited by their level-headed captain, the Spartans rallied for an 8-5 victory behind sophomore pitcher Jaxsyn Collins.

“We were down, but Nick kept our spirits up and we rallied to win mostly because of him,” Stansberry said.

Clay, who teaches geometry and algebra, has witnessed other unheralded acts of inspiration and kindness from Raymond.

For example, there was the contribution Raymond made to Coeburn middle school students last spring.

“The COVID-19 outbreak was hardcore during that period,” Clay said. “With no baseball, it would have been easy for Nick to get down but he went out to the school track and put together an instructional video on hitting for our younger students to use.