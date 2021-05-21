WATCH NOW: Thompson Award Finalist: Lauren Ross, Volunteer

She attended Girls State Tennessee as well, where prominent issues regarding women in politics and the history behind the women’s suffrage moment was discussed.

Ross likes to attempt new things and her diverse classes that she’s enjoyed include Spanish and Drama, That diverse range of skills led her to learn to pick both a ukulele and guitar.

“I always had a love for music and playing instruments and when I was little I would write songs and perform them for my family,” Ross said. “I think I was about 13 or 14 when I asked my parents to buy me a ukulele. I just watched a YouTube video like how to play the four chords that are used in a lot of songs. I picked it up really quickly … About a year after that I started playing the guitar. It’s just something to do in my free time and something I enjoy. Something to clear my mind.”

***

Ross has had many talented influences in her life, but the most notable is her older sister, Sydney.

“She’s five years older than me and ever since I was little I tried to follow in her footsteps and for a while I was kind of like a carbon copy,” Ross said. “I grew to find my own interests and hobbies.”

What is the biggest thing Lauren Ross has had to overcome?