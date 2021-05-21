WATCH NOW: Thompson Award Finalist: Lauren Ross, Volunteer

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. – When Lauren Ross was in middle school and a group project would require writing of some sort, the eyes of those in the small gathering would immediately glance her way.
“Lauren,” the classmates inevitably begged. “Can you write a story for us?”
A task that many teens dread was an assignment enthusiastically undertaken by Ross.
“I’ve always been an avid writer and reader,” she said. “I like writing short stories, poems and all kinds of stuff.”
Putting her thoughts to paper or computer screen is a talent Ross possesses in abundance and some of her science fiction-based works have been read by thousands online.
“My favorite short story that I’ve written is entitled, ‘Valley of the Red Sun.’ It follows a teenaged girl who is drowning in depression and responsibility, both at school and in her home,” Ross said. “One day, as she’s heading to school on her bike, she enters a dream-like state as her bike flies into the horizon and takes her to a seemingly perfect island. But the island has many dark, supernatural secrets that she soon discovers.”
Ross’ abilities as a wordsmith are not limited to fiction, however, as she is a superb songwriter as well. A self-taught player of both the ukulele and guitar, she can create lyrics and play a melody.
“I usually write whatever I’m feeling in the moment and use that to express my emotions through singing,” Ross said. “My favorite song is one that is named ‘To My Sister.’ I wrote it for my older sister’s 22nd birthday and performing it for her is an experience I will never forget.”
Ross has also authored a success story the last four years at Volunteer High School and this tale includes success in athletics, the classroom and helping those around her.
The sign out front that is visible from Highway 11W reads Volunteer Comprehensive High School and Ross has compiled a comprehensive resume over the last four years. When commencement exercises take place on Saturday, Ross will give a speech as she finished at the top of her class.
Once again, all eyes will be on her like they were when those in a group project would need her to write something.
“She’s always been just a really nice and helpful person,” said Emily Christian, a friend and track and field teammate. “She shows great leadership skills and is always on top of things. She just gets things done.”
***
Lauren Ross is a mid-distance runner on the track and earned second-team all-conference honors as the team captain of Volunteer’s soccer squad.
She is a four-year member of the Student Government Association and has helped plan such school events as pep rallies, homecoming week, prom, winter formal and movie nights.
Ross was awarded the school’s Martin Luther King Jr. Award in 2019, an honor bestowed upon those in the SGA who display leadership, activism and optimism.
A year later, she was among those to receive an Appalachian Highlands 20 Under 20 Award, given for community involvement, leadership and academic acumen to 20 folks in the region under the age of 20.
Yet, one achievement stands above the rest for Ross in terms of what activity gives her satisfaction.
“The most important thing I’ve gotten involved in was the Special Olympics,” she said.
Her passion for that endeavor dates way back.
“When I was about 4-years-old I met a girl named Nicole who has Down syndrome,” Ross said. “Throughout the years we became very good friends and we’re still best friends till this day. Just being around her has taught me so much. It taught me about compassion and understanding people with special needs and disabilities. In high school, I learned about our Special Olympics and Unified Sports programs here and I figured I would check it out and it was a great opportunity for me.
“Immediately after that first trip we went on, I knew I would want to stay involved for the next four years and even after I graduate I plan on coming back and still helping.”
Christy Thacker is a teacher at Volunteer and oversees the Special Olympics and Unified Sports programs and has noticed that Ross has a unique gift in her interactions with the participants.
“She’s wonderful with the kids and is a great role model,” Thacker said. “When Lauren started she was very quiet and shy, but this has brought her out of her shell. She’s willing to do anything and goes above and beyond and is a big advocate for inclusion.”
Ross has enjoyed watching those athletes she works with compete in flag football, basketball, bowling, track, bocce and winter sports. Mentoring has become a mission.
“I am passionate about equality for those with special needs in education and the school system,” Ross said. “I’m passionate about giving those with special needs good learning opportunities and making accommodations for them so they can be prepared for their future.”
Ross is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in.
She is part of something called the Rain team, which raises environment awareness in Hawkins County.
“We go around to every classroom and each day we take their recycling bins, sort them out and take it to the recycling distribution center,” Ross said.
Ross is strong in her convictions and participated in the SCOPE (Student Congress on Policies in Education) Conference, which held mock school board meetings and debated controversial topics of the current school environment.
She attended Girls State Tennessee as well, where prominent issues regarding women in politics and the history behind the women’s suffrage moment was discussed.
Ross likes to attempt new things and her diverse classes that she’s enjoyed include Spanish and Drama, That diverse range of skills led her to learn to pick both a ukulele and guitar.
“I always had a love for music and playing instruments and when I was little I would write songs and perform them for my family,” Ross said. “I think I was about 13 or 14 when I asked my parents to buy me a ukulele. I just watched a YouTube video like how to play the four chords that are used in a lot of songs. I picked it up really quickly … About a year after that I started playing the guitar. It’s just something to do in my free time and something I enjoy. Something to clear my mind.”
***
Ross has had many talented influences in her life, but the most notable is her older sister, Sydney.
“She’s five years older than me and ever since I was little I tried to follow in her footsteps and for a while I was kind of like a carbon copy,” Ross said. “I grew to find my own interests and hobbies.”
What is the biggest thing Lauren Ross has had to overcome?
“A fear of failure and self-doubt when it came to my grades and sports,” Ross said. “After my first semester of my freshman year, I didn’t have extremely high expectations for my high school career, but one day I was checking Skyward – where they put our grades online – and I saw that I was ranked No. 1 in my class. After that, I just thought to myself every day that I can’t let this go. I was stuck then and I managed to keep it.”
She will attend East Tennessee State University and has still not decided if she wants to major in psychology and work in clinical psychology or take a pre-med track and have a career in pediatrics.
Whatever path she takes, Ross will give it her all as she’s proven time and time again at Volunteer.
“Lauren scored above 30 on her ACT, has an incredible GPA and is active in so many clubs and sports. However, the most impressive thing about Lauren to me is her attitude. She has a very generous spirit and is always trying to help others,” said Volunteer principal Greg Sturgill. “It is incredible to see her excel in so many things. I’m excited to see what the future holds for this young lady. She will continue to do great things.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570