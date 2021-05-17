WATCH NOW: THOMPSON AWARD FINALIST: Kali Durham, J.I. Burton

NORTON, Va. – Many students would welcome a hiatus from school.
Not Kali Durham.
“I missed it a lot, definitely,” said Durham, a senior at John I. Burton High School. “I cried actually as soon as I heard that it was canceled.”
That was Durham’s reaction when COVID-19 forced schools to go virtual in March of 2020. She refused to allow a new method of learning to slow her down.
“I feel like it pushed me back a little bit, but at the same time I feel like I learned a lot about what it is going to be like after school, and even in college,” she said. “I will have the experience of not going to each class. Some teachers just give you the work so I will have that experience too.”
There is little doubt that Durham, who returned to the building last fall with her ever-pleasant smile, will be missed when she leaves Norton in a few months for a new adventure in Florida.
“I think she embodies what we want for all of our students here at Burton,” J.I. Burton athletic director Brandon Stidham said. “On the front sign it says ‘A Commitment to Excellence’ and I think she has achieved that in her time here. With her GPA, her sports and now she is achieving the goal of going to college, I think that is a testament to her hard work and dedication.”
***
Few have known Durham as long as Brad Hart, who has been principal at J.I. Burton for the last two years after serving 11 years as assistant principal at Norton Elementary School.
“Kali is just an outstanding student first, and athlete. If you could paint a picture of the perfect student, representative of your high school or any school, Kali would be right there,” Hart said. “She is one of the most caring individuals that I have had the pleasure to be around.
“I love all my kids, but she makes it enjoyable to be a part of and seeing the success of Kali and just her growth over the years. Never, once even, a discipline issue, just very high character, and always having a smile on her face and just very self-driven.”
A native of Norton, Durham holds a 4.309 grade point average, which is second in her class of 62, and she will be one of 13 J.I. Burton seniors also receiving an associate degree from Mountain Empire Community College.
“There was never a doubt in my mind that she was going to be successful,” Hart said. “Graduating with her associate degree here in a couple of weeks, that is just a testament to the hard work and dedication she has put into the academic side of things. I couldn’t have done it when I was in high school.”
She has also been a four-year member of the softball team and played golf for three years. She has played piccolo in the marching band for six years and builds and codes robots for the robotics team.
J.I. Burton head golf coach and assistant softball coach Chris Smith says Durham is far from your typical teenager. Don’t expect to see her walking down the hall staring at her phone.
“In a time where social media, technology, other things like that are a big part of teenagers’ lives, Kali is not easily influenced by that kind of thing,” Smith said. “I think that is something that is pretty special about her. She is committed to being a genuinely good person and that is something I look up to her for as a person who is supposed to be guiding her.
“I look up to her for that aspect because she is genuinely committed to making herself better and not only that, but whatever hallway, classroom, ballfield or anywhere she is, she is making it a better place just by her presence…
“There are not many, 16, 17, 18-year-olds that I can say that I look up to and want to be more like and she is one of them.”
***
Durham got her drive to succeed from her parents, Anthony and Melissa Durham. Her father helped feed her love for softball and her mother did the same with music.
“They just pushed me through everything, no matter what I do,” said Durham, who has a sister, Kari, who is a sophomore at J.I. Burton. “My mom, if I make even like a low grade now she gets on to me and makes sure I get it back up.”
Those moments have been rare. She got one “B” during her five years at J.I. Burton, that being in freshman English. That is why she is ranked second in her class, trailing Morgan Fawbush, who got an “A” in that particular subject. That hasn’t been a problem between the two, Fawbush is her best friend.
Of course, Durham has lots of friends, a school full of them. She calls them “her second family.”
“I like people. If I don’t know a person I try to make them feel at home too,” said Durham, who, in addition to being an officer in the National Honor Society, is also a member of the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School, the Dual Enrollment Academy at MECC and has been part of a book club for the last five years. “I feel like I need to talk to them to make sure that they feel welcomed here. Even with the teachers I feel so good around them and they make me feel good about myself and they just make me want to talk to them and be around them.
“I just stay happy in school. Most people, they dread coming to school, but I get excited coming in here.”
It was Durham’s father who got her interested in softball, a sport she has played since she was 5.
“I just enjoy everything about it,” said Durham, who has played with two travel softball teams, the Bandits out of Castlewood and the Rampage from Pound. “It was really just something I wanted to be a part of. I like the team, it makes you feel good about yourself having them there.”
Smith said Durham’s role will grow this season, with the Raiders hoping to finally get past nemesis Eastside and claim the Cumberland District title. He calls Durham, one of three senior captains, a great team player, leader and role model for the rest of the team.
“She has been more of a role player up to this point. This year she is going to be stepping into a major role as far as in the lineup and getting some run production from her,” Smith said. “She is going to be used as a utility player, could range from first base to the outfield to anywhere in between.
“She is going to be having to fill whatever role we need her to and we trust her with that. She is just a dependable player who will do whatever we ask her to do.”
Golf was something that came on Durham’s radar after finding a rare open spot on her rarely-empty calendar.
“Honestly I just heard they were going to have the meeting and I was like, ‘I need a sport for the fall semester’ and I thought I am going to go out for it,” said Durham, who will turn 19 on Oct. 1. “From that point I have enjoyed it. I think I might enjoy it more than softball sometimes just because it is an individual sport and you can go out and do it whenever you want without having anyone with you. I love it so much.”
There is more. Durham’s mother played flute in band so Durham decided to play the piccolo, described as a miniature flute with a high-pitched sound. Her sister plays trumpet in the band.
It is kind of hard to play honestly, but we also have to memorize our music too so that is really difficult, but it is pretty fun to play,” she said. “Our band director is pretty amazing too and he helps out with teaching us if we don’t know a note or can’t read the music, he helps us pretty well.”
While Durham has had to drop some clubs and hasn’t been able to squeeze in a part-time job, Durham has been able to help out in her community, tutoring students at Kidz Corner in Wise and serving as a babysitter for a pair of local churches, both of which will help in her career plans in childcare.
“I love children and I just enjoyed hanging out with them and working with them a lot,” she said. “We would just play around, I love taking care of babies, it is just really fun.”
***
Durham won’t be staying in Norton. She has family in Florida who encouraged her to attend Saint Leo University, located about 30 minutes from Tampa. She has received the prestigious Presidential Award scholarship, and will enter as a junior. She plans to get her bachelor’s degree in psychology, followed by her masters, with plans to go into developmental psychology to work with children.
“I wasn’t too sure about going to Florida because I was nervous about leaving here, but then I toured the campus and they had been talking to me and it just made my confidence going there feel so much better about it,” she said. “I just feel great about going there now.”
Hart expects her to do just fine.
“If you didn’t know Kali and you just walked in the school, she is not looking for attention. She is a quiet kid until you get to know her,” Hart said. “I just can’t say enough good things about her. Whatever Kali wants to be she is going to do it. I am going to miss her. She will walk through the hallway and she will peek in and she will wave and she always has got that smile on her face.”
She will stay busy, with plans to try out for both the softball and golf teams, in addition to joining their music program. Whatever she does, the faculty at J.I. Burton expects her to be a rousing success. .
“She can do whatever she wants to do. She is very committed, if she says she is going to do something then you can mark it down it is going to happen,” Smith said. “I have no doubt that whatever she decides to do then four or five years down the road we are going to see it happen.
“I can about guarantee it is going to be something that is influencing our area or our country in a positive way.”
Durham has come far from being a shy eighth grader to Friday when she will walk across the stage at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium as a graduate of John I. Burton High School.
The world awaits after that.
“I feel like I have become more confident in myself throughout the years for sure,” she said. “When I was younger I feel like I had no confidence to be able to do anything and now I just feel like I can take on the world.”
