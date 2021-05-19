WATCH NOW: Thompson Award Finalist: Ella Maiden, Patrick Henry

EMORY, Va. – It takes a level of fearlessness to leap high at the net with arms raised and block a volleyball, sending the spherical object that has just been spiked with powerful force by an opponent back to where it came from. Ella Maiden has mastered that skill.

It requires some daring to compete in the pole vault, making sure the timing and speed has been perfected as you fling yourself over a high bar with the help of a flexible stick. Ella Maiden is a state champion in the event.

One must possess some chutzpah if they are to get on stage and star in a musical as Marta Von Trapp in the “Sound of Music” or the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz.” Ella Maiden made a name for herself doing those things at the Barter Theatre Youth Academy in Abingdon.

Courage also had to be displayed by Maiden back in 2018 when she entered Patrick Henry High School for the first time. She was a sophomore and having spent the preceding years being home schooled, she faced all the uncertainties and anxieties a kid must confront when beginning a new journey in new surroundings.

“I was very nervous,” Maiden said. “It was going to be quite a transition.”