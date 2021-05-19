WATCH NOW: Thompson Award Finalist: Ella Maiden, Patrick Henry

EMORY, Va. – It takes a level of fearlessness to leap high at the net with arms raised and block a volleyball, sending the spherical object that has just been spiked with powerful force by an opponent back to where it came from. Ella Maiden has mastered that skill.
It requires some daring to compete in the pole vault, making sure the timing and speed has been perfected as you fling yourself over a high bar with the help of a flexible stick. Ella Maiden is a state champion in the event.
One must possess some chutzpah if they are to get on stage and star in a musical as Marta Von Trapp in the “Sound of Music” or the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz.” Ella Maiden made a name for herself doing those things at the Barter Theatre Youth Academy in Abingdon.
Courage also had to be displayed by Maiden back in 2018 when she entered Patrick Henry High School for the first time. She was a sophomore and having spent the preceding years being home schooled, she faced all the uncertainties and anxieties a kid must confront when beginning a new journey in new surroundings.
“I was very nervous,” Maiden said. “It was going to be quite a transition.”
The first interactions with some of her new classmates occurred during summer workouts with the volleyball team and just like with every other endeavor she takes part in, Maiden jumped in with both feet and proved to be a natural fit.
“I can remember vividly the first day she was dropped off for a summer play day,” said Patrick Henry volleyball coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “Her mom crying and Ella smiling. She jumped right on the bus and was laughing and singing with the girls immediately.”
Patrick Henry has become a home away from home for Maiden as she’s excelled in the classroom (4.0 GPA), on the volleyball court, in track and field meets and walking the hallways where she sports an infectious grin and always has a kind word to say to those who cross her path.
“Ask any teacher here,” said Andrew Smith, a math instructor at PH. “They would tell you she’s one of the best students to come through here.”
* * *
Family bonds are important for Ella Maiden and some serious athletic ability is in her DNA.
Her mom, Billie Hart Maiden, was a star athlete at Patrick Henry and won five individual state titles in track and field. Billie later competed in track at the College of William & Mary and her name still appears in the record book for some events.
Ella Maiden has been asked several times about the exploits of her mother.
“My mom always says comparison is the thief of joy,” Maiden said. “But for me, it’s fun to push myself to be just like her, because she was such an amazing athlete. She’s a great role model and she has taught me so many things throughout the years.”
Ella’s younger sister, Avery, is a sophomore at Patrick Henry and the siblings have shared the court the last two seasons. In a win over Eastside in the Region 1D finals back in April, Ella Maiden (14 kills, seven digs, three aces) and Avery Maiden (16 kills, eight digs, seven blocks) led the way for the Rebels.
“Avery and I have always been very, very close,” Ella Maiden said. “Playing the sport we love the most together has just been incredible.”
Yet, Maiden treats everybody like family.
“She enlightens the team and brings us all together,” said Patrick Henry junior Addie Hahn, a volleyball teammate. “Her belief and faith carries the team a lot and as the team captain she leads us in prayer before every game. She’s just so positive.”
Maiden usually owned the net during volleyball matches and it could also be said she owns a room whenever she walks into one.
“Ella is a social being,” Newberry said.
Just ask 11-year-old Autumn Parks.
She is the daughter of Mary Mills-Parks, an English teacher at Patrick Henry who had Maiden in class as a junior. The high schooler formed a close bond with a kid who could be classified as her biggest fan.
“During Ella’s high school years, I would often bring Autumn to volleyball games and Ella would always make it a point to at least wave and smile, but often went out of her way to come speak and even hug my Autumn,” Mary Mills-Parks said. “Autumn was at the state semifinal game against Auburn [in 2019]. There was standing-room only and she and I stood on the sidelines.
“Ella would tell you she remembers Autumn sneaking behind the bench and putting her arms around her neck from behind for a hug during a timeout. Ella just took this in stride and didn’t bring any attention to the little girl whose timing was a little inopportune. Autumn didn’t know any better. When PH came up short, Autumn cried the entire way home. She was heartbroken for Ella.”
Ella still keeps in touch with Autumn and like anybody else she comes in contact with, a friend of hers is a friend for life. After all, she’s learned to love thy neighbor at Abingdon Bible Church.
“She loves God, her family, her friends and especially her teammates,” Newberry said.
***
Ella Maiden’s first year at Patrick Henry turned out to be golden.
She had a match-high 14 kills as PH won the VHSL Class 1 state volleyball crown in November 2018 with a dominant 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 win over Riverheads in Roanoke.
Less than seven months later, PH won the girls team title at the VHSL Class 1 track and field championships as Maiden competed in seven events. She claimed individual titles in the pole vault and was on the triumphant 4x100 relay team along with Maggie Buchanan, Sara Cornett and Julia Street.
“It was great to be a part of two amazing teams that had such hard-working teammates,” Maiden said. “We all wanted to win so bad. We each had that drive and that competiveness to keep going and that’s what led to our success. We just wanted it so bad.”
She won the pole vault with a top leap of 9 feet, 6 inches.
It’s not an event that many athletes in Southwest Virginia take part in.
“Ashlynn Light, a teammate, asked me if I would be interested in pole vaulting,” Maiden said. “I had seen videos and said, ‘Yeah, I’d like to try it.’ I did gymnastics for several years and it kind of reminded me of one of those events. [PH track coach Mark Love] said I could try it. I went to a practice and ended up falling in love with it. I enjoy it so much.”
Maiden is a fierce competitor and plays with emotion on the volleyball court.
Outside the lines she has a fun sense of humor.
“Her junior year, she drew eyeballs on her hands to see if anyone noticed when she went up to block, just to be funny and not so serious,” Newberry said. “She just loves life.”
History is her favorite class and she enjoys studying the era of World War II. She is a member of the National Honor Society, is a Washington County Community Scholar and is the Student Council Association President.
When not immersed in her studies and cracking a textbook, she can crack some jokes.
“I’m always the goofball,” Maiden said. “Kind of loud and sometimes my family might say obnoxious.”
She channeled that energy into acting when she was younger and musicals suited her outgoing personality. Sebastian in “Little Mermaid,” Chip in “Beauty and the Beast,” Huckleberry Finn in “Tom Sawyer” and Kelsey in “High School Musical,” are also among her credits.
“It’s so much fun,” Maiden said. “I wish I could do more, but sports take priority. I like musicals where you can sing, dance, act and tell a story.”
Maiden has played a starring role as herself in her own success story at Patrick Henry
***
Where does Ella Maiden see herself in 10 years?
“Hopefully, I will have a bachelor’s degree in business management and my real estate license,” she said. “The goal for me is to own rental properties and vacation homes. I want to get married and settle either around here or somewhere near the beach.”
Prior to that, Maiden will attend Milligan University in Northeast Tennessee and she plans to compete in both volleyball and track and field for the Buffaloes.
And before all those things occur, she’ll walk across the stage and accept her diploma at Patrick Henry’s commencement exercises on May 27.
Her mom will probably shed some tears, much like she did three years ago when she dropped her daughter off for preseason volleyball practice.
And just like on that summer day in 2018, Ella Maiden will be smiling and relishing the moments with those classmates and teachers who mean the world to her.
“These years at PH have been super enjoyable and some of the best years of my life,” Maiden said. “Everyone here has been so welcoming, so encouraging and honestly, it’s just like a big ol’ family here.”
A family that has been glad to call Ella Maiden one of its own.
“Ella is a rare jewel,” Mary Mills-Parks said. “Ella will go out into the world and make it a better place. In fact, that is just part of her daily routine.”
