WATCH NOW, THOMPSON AWARD FINALIST: Cade Looney, Grundy

As the son of a doctor and head coach, Cade knows all about expectations.

What is life like with your father on the team bench?

“It’s not easy, and we hold each other to a really high standard,” Cade said. “If dad feels like I’m not giving 110% percent he’s going to let me know about it.

“Sometimes it can seem a little unfair and those bus rides after games and practices can be tough, but I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. Dad taught me how to play basketball and I know he just wants me to be the best player and person I can be. When you really apply yourself and work hard, you can accomplish anything.”

Doug Looney, Cade’s grandfather, was also a major influence. After working for many years in the coal mines, Doug Looney died from a form of lung cancer that is common in the industry.

“My grandfather never graduated high school, and because of that he instilled the importance of education to my dad,” Cade said. “My dad has passed that same focus on academics to my brother [Jonah] and to me.”

Jonah is a 6-foot-5 (and still growing) freshman who also plays basketball and baseball for the Golden Wave. The regular routine for the Looney brothers includes 6:30 a.m. weightlifting or shooting sessions.