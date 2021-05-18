WATCH NOW, THOMPSON AWARD FINALIST: Cade Looney, Grundy

GRUNDY, Va. – At 6-foot-9, Cade Looney is the biggest man on the Grundy High School campus.
But this story goes far beyond Looney’s height and success on the basketball floor.
“I’ve been blessed throughout my life, so I try to be a light for people,” Looney said.
According to his friends, teachers and coaches, Looney has ignited a spark that extends far beyond his school.
Preston Hibbitts, who has taught social studies for 15 years at Grundy, offered insight into what makes Looney so unique.
“Cade can see the big picture and think ahead,” Hibbitts said.
***
Most sports fans around far Southwest Virginia know that Looney was dominant on the basketball floor, where he established a school record with 2,047 career points and added 1,170 rebounds.
Looney earned all sorts of awards and honors, but he took delight in another achievement.
“Seeing how everybody got behind our team was special,” Looney said.
One moment stands out.
“It was my junior year and we were hosting Auburn in the Class 1 state semifinals at Riverview Elementary,” Looney said.
Just before that marquee game, Looney supplied 20 points and 15 rebounds as Grundy earned its first Virginia High School League state tournament victory in 74 years with a 49-46 victory over Parry McCluer in Lexington.
That set up the showdown with Auburn back in Buchanan County.
“The gym was packed with what seemed like 2,000 fans,” Looney said.
While Grundy dropped a 63-51 decision, Looney came away with 19 points and a lifelong memory.
“That was such a proud moment for my team, our school and the community,” Looney said. “I don’t think I will ever forget that night.”
Just a few days after that contest, the number of COVID-19 cases began to increase around the state and nation. Auburn never got the chance to compete for a state title because the VHSL finals in Richmond were suddenly canceled during the first day of the tournament.
“That shows how fast things can change in life, so you have to make the best of each chance,” Looney said. “I’m glad that we were able to make some school history.”
***
Grundy senior Nathan Browning has known Looney since the seventh grade. During their time together in many advanced learning courses, Browning has observed several key traits from his friend.
“Cade is focused on time and he always gives 100% effort,” Browning said.
Browning pointed to another quality from Looney that can be rare with elite young athletes and their parents. It’s called humility.
“Cade never acts like he’s better than anyone else, and I really admire that about him,” Browning said.
Browning has also noticed a big picture lens from Looney in terms of his community outreach, dealing with stereotypes and the connection with coal mining.
“People look at how many people are leaving this area and they think that Grundy is dying because the economy is based around fossil fuel,” Browning said. “That weighs on the mind of everybody, so it’s important to have people like Cade who can give back.
“Cade is trying to give an example of what this area can truly provide in terms of students and athletics.”
What sort of impact does Browning see Looney making over the next 30 years?
“I can see him really making big changes in the world and helping people in various ways,” Browning said. “Cade loves Grundy and Southwest Virginia. I can tell that one of his biggest motivations is to give back to the community by representing them, like he does in basketball.”
Jory Rife has served as an assistant to Grundy boys basketball coach and Cade’s father, Brian Looney, the past four years. Rife, 30, was a standout athlete at Twin Valley High School.
With his 4.04 grade point average, winning personality and mastery with a basketball, Rife said that Looney qualifies as a Chamber of Commerce model who goes the extra mile to represent his school and town.
“We take pride in being from Buchanan County, and we carry that as a chip on our shoulder no matter where we go,” said Rife, who works in the coal industry. “The people here tend to get stereotyped, but we go to work every day and we work as hard as we can to get the job done. Cade is an example of that.”
According to Rife, Looney brings the same relentless approach to every task.
“Cade is fearless to take on any challenge, whether that be basketball, baseball, the classroom or life in general. That’s hard to find in kids these days,” Rife said. “It’s very noble that Cade wants to come back and help his community.”
***
Brian Looney graduated with honors from both the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry. He works as an optometry specialist in Richlands.
As the son of a doctor and head coach, Cade knows all about expectations.
What is life like with your father on the team bench?
“It’s not easy, and we hold each other to a really high standard,” Cade said. “If dad feels like I’m not giving 110% percent he’s going to let me know about it.
“Sometimes it can seem a little unfair and those bus rides after games and practices can be tough, but I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. Dad taught me how to play basketball and I know he just wants me to be the best player and person I can be. When you really apply yourself and work hard, you can accomplish anything.”
Doug Looney, Cade’s grandfather, was also a major influence. After working for many years in the coal mines, Doug Looney died from a form of lung cancer that is common in the industry.
“My grandfather never graduated high school, and because of that he instilled the importance of education to my dad,” Cade said. “My dad has passed that same focus on academics to my brother [Jonah] and to me.”
Jonah is a 6-foot-5 (and still growing) freshman who also plays basketball and baseball for the Golden Wave. The regular routine for the Looney brothers includes 6:30 a.m. weightlifting or shooting sessions.
“I get compared to my older brother a lot. That’s humbling because a lot of people look up to Cade, but I like it,” Jonah said. “We work out together in the backyard, at the school and the YMCA, and he’s always pushing me.”
The Looney boys recently combined for more history in a baseball game against Twin Valley. As Cade recorded 12 strikeouts en route to his first no-hitter, Jonah contributed two hits.
“Our entire family celebrated that one at the Pizza Hut,” Cade said.
***
Cade has signed to play basketball at Emory & Henry, where he will major in either biology or chemistry in preparation for the long road to medical school.
“My mother is a physical therapist, so I’ve always been around the medical field,” Cade said. “I’m considering the same career path as my father but I’m also looking at Pediatrics because I like working with young kids and they seem drawn to me in settings like the YMCA or the nursey at my church.”
There is one common thread for Looney.
“I like to help people. That’s my main drive in wanting to be a doctor,” Looney said.
As school and business leaders in Buchanan County grapple with thorny issues like school consolidation and the transition to a more diverse economy, Looney is taking a broad view.
“I understand the shift from coal to more renewable resources and I’ve noticed that people are moving out of this area, but I can also see new opportunities that could potentially bring people back here and I want to do my part in that effort,” Looney said.
Looney said he cherishes the lessons and values he learned at Grundy High School.
“Sometimes people undermine small and rural schools, but I’ve had the best teachers here that I could ever ask for, “Looney said. “Consolidation is probably just around the corner. The future of our school and the economy worries me, but the picture is not all bad.”
That sort of introspection is why Hibbitts has enjoyed sharing time with Looney in a classroom or in Grundy chess club sessions.
“Kids like Cade are going to be critical for us in this community,” Hibbitts said. “People can talk about coal and all the jobs we’ve lost, but our greatest loss has been young people. There’s a massive talent drain here.”
Hibbitts said that Grundy graduated over 200 students in 1997, while that number dropped to around 138 in 2003.
“And now the graduating classes are barely 90,” Hibbitts said. “One of the themes of my years here at Grundy is that those top kids who are going into fields like law, medicine and business don’t come back. I’m glad to hear that Cade wants to come back and give back.”
Grundy’s big man on campus said there is a simple reason why he wants to spread a positive light to his hometown.
“I feel a responsibility,” Looney said. “This community has made me what I am, and I want to give back any way I can.”
