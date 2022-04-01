WATCH NOW: Tester powers Wise Central past Gate City

Hard.

Tester drove in six runs with a double and two singles and Logan Sartin scattered five hits to lead Wise County Central to a 12-2 Mountain 7 District win over mistake-prone Gate City on Friday evening at the Scott County Sports Complex.

Wise Central (7-0, 2-0) collected 12 hits, including a three-run double and two-run single by Tester, along with a two-run single from Ashton Bolling to highlight a four-run third inning that broke a scoreless tie. The Warriors added three runs in the fourth and four more in the seventh.

“I can’t explain it except hard work,” Wise Central coach Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers said. “Every single boy in that dugout has worked really hard and we have a very simple approach. There is really no secret to it, we are just trying to keep the ball in play.”

Gate City (2-4, 1-2) was hampered by eight errors, including five at third base. Only six of the Warriors’ 12 runs were earned.

“I think we had four or five errors through the first three innings,” Gate City head coach Jonathon Salyer said. “You can’t give good teams extra outs and we did a lot of that tonight and just kept innings alive for them. They did a good job putting the ball in play, they didn’t strike out and made us make plays and we didn’t. On the opposite end we struck out a ton of times and didn’t make them make a lot of plays.”

While Tester, the son of former Hurley football coach Greg Tester, was an all-state performer on the gridiron for the Warriors, baseball doesn’t take a backseat to the pigskin.

“I just love anything competitive. Win or lose, I am always going to compete,” said Tester, who had an RBI single in the third, a three-run double in the fourth and a two-run single in the seventh. He also hit a long fly ball down the left field line that was inches from a home run. “I will go toe-to-toe with whoever is on the mound or whoever is on the field. I love baseball, I was in the cage as soon as baseball was over just trying to get better. I like to compete at a high level at whatever I do.”

Tester is part of a potent offense that entered the game averaging nearly 14 runs a game.

“I just feed off my teammates,” he said. “They get on in front of me, that is why I got the RBIs that I had because of my teammates setting me up for those opportunities.”

“[It is] hard work,” added Salyers. “Tyson plays football, but as soon as football is over he didn’t waste any time, he was in the cage in the winter and hitting four days a week. That group just likes to work, they truly do.”

Preston Joyner, Cam Foster and Hunter Austin also had two hits for Wise Central, which also swiped seven bases, including one by Tester, who is part of a veteran senior-laden team.

“We have played together since I was 8 years ago,” Tester said. “We played in tournaments in Kingsport together, there is a strong bond between all of us and I think that really helps us. We have got a lot of experience. Logan Sartin, he is stepping up this year on the mound, and hitting wise, he is having a crazy year and I am proud of him.”

While Sartin, who entered the game batting .590, was held hitless, he was effective on the mound, striking out nine and walking three, all in the fifth inning when the Warriors had bases loaded and no outs, but generated just one run. Eli McMurray and Brayden Cox had two hits and an RBI apiece in the loss.

“That was a killer, had some momentum going there, down 7-2 and bases loaded,” Salyer said. “We had our 2 and 3 hitters up, that is a situation you want to be in and we had back to back strikeouts there…That hurt us right there, that kind of killed all the momentum we had going.”

Wise Central travels to face fellow unbeaten foe Abingdon in a key Mountain 7 District contest on Tuesday.

“We know they are really good,” Salyers said. “I know they graduated a lot, but it is still Abingdon and we know they are good. We will get off the bus and try to go toe-to-toe with them and see where we are at.

“I think that is definitely a great measuring stick of where we are right now.”