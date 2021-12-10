WATCH NOW: TENNESSEE-VIRGINIA SHOOTOUT: East tops Abingdon, THS beats Wise Central

“I thought Brandon came out and really started us off and hit that 3 on a kickout and got us 5-0,” said Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans, whose Vikings led 13-0 before the Warriors could score. “We kind of started rolling there and got into our press and started turning them over a lot.

“Once that happens everybody else gets into the action…I was just proud of our guys because they put it away basically in the first quarter and that allowed us to get guys a lot of experience that is needed with us playing a lot of young kids. Those games are good at getting those guys some experience, it will pay off in January and February.”

Ethan Collins had 16 points for the Warriors (1-1), who were outscored by just four points (41-37) over the final three quarters.

“It was a different level of speed, which I thought was good for the kids to just get to play that because the first quarter they outscored us by 24…,” Wise Central head coach Justin Boggs said. “I think they grew from it, but we needed it. It is hard to take it, but we did need it.

“That type of speed, you have to get comfortable and they made us uncomfortable. I thought we learned from it so it was well worth the game.”

