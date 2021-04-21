WATCH NOW: Sweet on dirt: Two-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion Sweet anticipates first Bristol laps since 2013

Brad Sweet has been a dominant force on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series the past two years.
The driver of the No. 49 Kasey Kahne Racing entry has earned 24 wins en route to back-to back series championships.
But for the next three nights, Sweet will attempt to solve one of the toughest tests in motorsports.
Welcome to the Bristol Throwdown at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sweet’s lone trip around BMS came in the 2013 spring NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Driving for the JR Motorsports team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Sweet crashed in practice and finished in the No. 22 spot in the race.
What does Sweet remember about the concrete version of BMS?
“It was really hard,” said Sweet in a Zoom interview. “We didn’t have a good handing car and things can get very uncomfortable there really quick.”
Sweet said his strongest impression of BMS dealt with the overall experience at the high-banked, 160,000-seat facility tucked into the Northeast Tennessee hills.
“I was more in awe the first time I went there as a fan,” Sweet said. “I couldn’t believe how the stands went all the way around and the atmosphere with all the people. It was definitely spectacular.”
Sweet watched and learned from the Super Late Model and NASCAR events held at BMS over the past month.
“The late models have similar type speeds to what we run, so I tried to get an idea of how fast the drivers were going and see if they were having extra wear on any parts,” Sweet said.
One of the drivers that Sweet consulted will be one of the top headliners this weekend.
“I’ve been able to talk to Kyle Larson quite a bit,” Sweet said. “Kyle said that once the (Bristol) track surface slicks up, it feels like a more of a normal race that. Kyle is well-versed in dirt racing, so that was reassuring.”
Larson posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 19-20.
According to Sweet, tonight’s practice session at BMS will be a vital research and discovery mission for all teams.
“Practice day is something we don’t typically get with the Sprint Cars, so there’s going to be a lot of adapting on the fly,” Sweet said. “We don’t know the speeds were up against and how the parts and tires will withstand it. Normally, we’ve got hot laps, qualifying, and then we’re racing. Practice will give us more time to process everything.”
Every serious Sprint Car fan knows what happened the last time World of Outlaws visited BMS in 2000 and 2001. En route to sweeping both races, Sammy Swindell set the Bristol Motor Speedway track record with a legendary lap of 13.860 seconds at over 138 mph.
“Obviously, Bristol is a bigger and more banked race track than we’re used to so as drivers we’re a little nervous,” Sweet said. “Once we get there and practice, I think we will be pretty good with it.”
Swindell will return to BMS this weekend to serve as the grand marshal of the Bristol Throwdown.
Thanks to his strong start in 2021, Sweet comes to Bristol with confidence.
“To win five races and be leading the points is where we want to be,” Sweet said. “But there are a lot of unknowns about Sprint Cars at Bristol. I’ve been fortunate to race a stock car there, so I have an idea of the race track.”
World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown
NOS Sprint Car Series
1A – Jacob Allen (Hanover, Pa.)
1S – Logan Schuchart (Hanover, Pa.)
2 – David Gravel (Watertown, Conn.)
2C – Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City)
3Z – Brock Zearfoss (Jonestown, Pa.)
5 – Brent Marks (Myerstown, Pa.)
7BC – Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis)
7S – Jason Sides (Bartlett, Tenn.)
9 – James McFadden (Alice Springs, Australia)
9JR – Derek Hagar (Marion, Ark.)
11 – Ian Madsen (St. Mary’s, Australia)
11K – Kraig Kinser (Bloomington, Ind.)
13 – Justin Peck (Monrovia, Ind.)
15 – Donny Schatz (Fargo, N.D.)
15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas)
17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (Wooster, Ohio)
18 – Gio Scelzi (Fresno, Calif.)
19 – Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, Ind.)
19P – Paige Polyak (Tiffin, Ohio)
20 – Ryan Taylor (Perkasie, Pa.)
21 – Brian Brown (Grain Valley, Mo.)
23 – Paul McMahan (Nashville, Tenn.)
24 – Rico Abreu (St. Helena, Calif.)
24R – Jac Haudenschild (Wooster, Ohio)
24M – Kerry Madsen (St. Mary’s, Australia)
26 – Cory Eliason (Visalia, Calif.)
27 – Tucker Klaasmeyer (Paola, Kan.)
33M – Mason Daniel (Springville, Calif.)
41 – Carson Macedo (Lemoore, Calif.)
44W – Austen Wheatley (Lake Stevens, Wash.)
49 – Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, Calif.)
57 – Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.)
71 – Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, Ind.)
72 – Tim Shaffer (Aliquippa, Pa.)
73 – Scotty Thiel (Sheboygan, Wis.)
83 – Aaron Reutzel (Clute, Texas)
83R – Lynton Jeffrey (Sydney, Australia)
85 – Dustin Daggett (Portland, Mich.)
Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds Series
X-Chad Phelps (Mexico, N.Y.)
1-Tyler Dippel (Wallkill, N.Y.)
1-Jackson Gill (Plessis, N.Y.)
2A-Mike Gular (Green Lake, Pa.)
2L-Jack Lehner (Saragota Springs, N.Y.)
R2-Rusty Smith (Bethlehem, Pa.)
3-Justin Haers (Phelps, N.Y.)
3B-Chad Brachmann (North Tonawanda, N.Y.)
3J-Marc Johnson (Guilderland, N.Y.)
4*-Kevin Root (Geneva, N.Y.)
5H-Chris Hile (Oswego, N.Y.)
8-Rich Scagliotta (Hillsborough, N.J.)
9S-Matt ShepPa.rd (Savannah, N.Y.)
14W-Ryan Watt (Boyertown, Pa.)
17D-Marcus Dinkins (Watkins Glen, N.Y.)
19M-Jessey Mueller (Olmstedville, N.Y.)
20-Brett Hearn (Sussex, N.J.)
21A-Peter Britten (Queensland, Australia)
22-Brandon Walters (Unadilla, N.Y.)
23-Kyle Coffey (Caledonia, N.Y.)
25R-Erick Rudolph (Ransomville, N.Y.)
27J-Danny Johnson (Phelps, N.Y.)
28-Jordan McCreadie (Watertown, N.Y.)
32C-Max McLaughlin (Mooresville, N.C.)
35-Mike Mahaney (Elizabethtown, N.Y.)
42P-Pat Ward (Genoa, N.Y.)
43-Keith Flach (Ravena, N.Y.)
43-Jimmy Horton (Neshanic Station, N.J.)
44-Stewart Friesen (Ontario, Canada)
48Too-Dave Rauscher (Waterloo, N.Y.)
66X-Carey Terrance (Hogansburg, N.Y.)
83-Brian Swartzlander (Leechburg, Pa.)
83JR-Tim Sears Jr. (Clay, N.Y.)
84-Gary Tomkins (Clifton Springs, N.Y.)
88-Mat Williamson (Ontario, Canada)
88JR-Olden Dwyer (Downal, Vt.)
91-Billy Decker (Unadilla, N.Y.)
93-Craig Mitchell (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.)
98H-Jimmy Phelps (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
99L-Larry Wight (Fulton, N.Y.)
111-Demetrios Drellos (Queensbury, N.Y.)
118-Jimmy Britt (Newton Square, Pa.)