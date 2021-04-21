WATCH NOW: Sweet on dirt: Two-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion Sweet anticipates first Bristol laps since 2013

Sweet watched and learned from the Super Late Model and NASCAR events held at BMS over the past month.

“The late models have similar type speeds to what we run, so I tried to get an idea of how fast the drivers were going and see if they were having extra wear on any parts,” Sweet said.

One of the drivers that Sweet consulted will be one of the top headliners this weekend.

“I’ve been able to talk to Kyle Larson quite a bit,” Sweet said. “Kyle said that once the (Bristol) track surface slicks up, it feels like a more of a normal race that. Kyle is well-versed in dirt racing, so that was reassuring.”

Larson posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 19-20.

According to Sweet, tonight’s practice session at BMS will be a vital research and discovery mission for all teams.

“Practice day is something we don’t typically get with the Sprint Cars, so there’s going to be a lot of adapting on the fly,” Sweet said. “We don’t know the speeds were up against and how the parts and tires will withstand it. Normally, we’ve got hot laps, qualifying, and then we’re racing. Practice will give us more time to process everything.”