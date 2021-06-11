WATCH NOW: SWD BASEBALL TOURNEY: Lebanon blanks VHS, 8-0

LEBANON, Va. – Bad news for batters everywhere: Matthew Buchanan is only getting better.
The Lebanon senior southpaw struck out 12 and allowed two bunt singles over six innings, leading the Pioneers to the Southwest District tournament championship with an 8-0 win over Virginia High on a muggy Friday evening at Doc Adams Field.
“This is probably the best game Matthew has pitched this season,” Lebanon head coach Doc Adams said. “He has been pitching good, ain’t been giving up no runs, but today I thought he looked a little bit more like Matthew. He pitched well.”
The bats were awake too, with Preston Steele collecting two doubles, two singles, scored three runs and drove in four for the Pioneers, who had squeaked past Virginia High 1-0 and 2-0 earlier in the season.
“They are my nuisance over there on that side of the fence,” Adams said. “They are friends, but when we get together we forget about it for seven innings and we get after each other. That is the way we are supposed to be.”
Anthony Houchins, who recently replaced Buchanan at the top of the batting order, reached base four times and scored four runs. He tripled and scored on a wild pitch to put the Pioneers up 1-0 in the first.
“We knew it was going to be a nailbiter, but we came out here and we were hitting the ball a little bit better,” Steele said. “We came focused and we knew we had Matthew on the mound. We knew if we just scored some runs we would be all right.”
Buchanan, who will play baseball at the University of Virginia, mixed an 88-to-91 miles-per-hour fastball with a devastating curveball that left the Bearcats swinging at air, with nine of the first 11 batters retired on strikes. He did walk four batters, but also struck out the final three batters he faced in the sixth.
“This is a big improvement coming from the other times I have pitched,” said Buchanan, who will pitch for the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League after the high school season ends. “My [velocity) seems to be up better, I still had some trouble with control, but my curveball is back where it should be. It’s an improvement, still not where I want to be, but it is better than before.”
Steele was a dominating force at the plate, driving in a run apiece with doubles in the third and fifth and two more crossed on a two-run single in the sixth. Hunter Hertig added an RBI double in the sixth.
“I feel great out there,” Steele said. “I have been seeing the ball good. Me and my dad, we have been working my whole life really, but it has been really been coming here recently.”
Dalton Taylor and Jean Mulumba had bunt singles off Buchanan, and Taylor and Deshawn Taylor added singles off Buchanan’s brother, Seth, in the seventh.
“They are not only a great team, but first class,” Virginia High head coach Mark Daniels said. “The top of that order is tough. We just couldn’t get anything going there and then in the middle innings left too many runners on base, but there again, you have to tip your hat to Mr. Buchanan.”
Cole Hartsock, who was able to keep the Bearcats (10-5) close in their previous two meetings, struck out five over four innings. Lebanon added five runs over the final two frames.
“That is the third time those two have hooked up and it has been 1-0 and 2-0,” said Daniels, whose Bearcats will host Wise County Central in the Region 2D tournament on Monday. “You have got to tip your hat to Matt Buchanan, I don’t think he has given up a run in two years. He competes and does a nice job there, but we hung in there and competed with them.
“Now it is over. Everybody is 0-0 starting Monday.”
Lebanon (14-0) will open Region 2D play on Monday by playing host to Lee High with an eye toward another deep postseason run.
“We are excited for it,” Buchanan said. “I think we are starting to come along, our bats are coming along. We are starting to get fired up at the right time so if we just keep doing what we have been doing these past couple of games I think we will be all right.”
“We have been building for about three years now,” added Adams, whose Pioneers lost in the Class 2 state finals to Chatham in 2019. “Everything is still falling in place for us. Maybe the Lord will bless us and we will be there at the end again this year.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543