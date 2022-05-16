WATCH NOW: Sullivan East tops Grainger, 4-0

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - Fifteen minutes up the road.

Tyson Mitchell was already thinking about the next opponent for the Sullivan East baseball team, after the Patriots defeated Grainger 4-0 in the Region 1-3A semifinals on Monday evening at McKamey Field.

Up next is a sixth meeting this season against Tennessee High in the Region 1-3A championship on Wednesday on the Patriots’ home turf. The winner earns a home substate game on Friday.

“I am ready to face them again and I am sure everybody on this team is,” Mitchell said. “When you are playing a school that is not even 15 minutes up the road, it is all in.”

Sullivan East (23-7), which was playing in its first regional game since 2010, won its first regional game since 2003, which is the only season that the Patriots have ever advanced to the state tournament.

“I am just proud of this bunch,” said Sullivan East head coach Mike Breuninger, who was an assistant on that team 19 years ago. “They just keep winning, they love each other, they love to play baseball and we get to keep playing.”

Mitchell improved to 8-2 on the season, striking out 11 and scattering four hits, while allowing no one past second base.

“It is the same game over and over again. Just go out and do what I have done all season,” Mitchell said. “Everything for me was working pretty good tonight.”

It had to be, with Grainger countering with Virginia Tech commit Brady Smith, who allowed seven hits and also struck out 11. However, two of those strikeout pitches eluded catcher Brayden Christian in the third, leading to a pair of runs for the Patriots.

“We knew that he was a really good pitcher and we were hoping to scratch across a few runs and that is what we did,” Breuninger said. “They had a little trouble and that helped us out.”

Grainger (17-18) head coach Garrett Yates, who said the Grizzlies had struggled all season scoring runs, added that Christian was moved behind the plate due to injury.

“Our starting catcher tore his labrum and we just really picked our next best athlete and threw him back there and we said, ‘there you go, good luck’,” Yates said. “He has done a heck of a job, but we tell him all the time you are trying to catch a monster. You hold on the best you can and sometimes that happens.”

Corbin Dickenson, who joined Lucas Eaton with two hits each, reached on an infield single in the third, moved to second when Ethan Waters walked, and both runners advanced when the first strike three eluded Christian. It happened again with the next batter, allowing Dickenson to score. Eaton added an infield single to put the Patriots up 2-0.

Mitchell had no such problems with his catcher, Justice Dillard, who was flawless behind the plate.

“I like the relationship me and my catcher have,” Mitchell said. “We have built it since we were in middle school.”

Sullivan East added two more runs in the sixth on consecutive singles by Eaton, Zach Johnson and Jonathan Beach, followed by an error and infield single from Dickenson.

Mitchell was relieved with two outs in the seventh due to pitch count to ensure the junior can pitch again in substate action on Friday. Dylan Bartley struck out the final batter to end the game.

“Tyson has been the man on the mound all year long,” Breuninger said.

“He did a very good job. He did what we expected,” added Yates. “He is going to fill the zone up and he is going to give them a chance. There is no other way around it, he did a very good job.”

Sullivan East will host Tennessee High on Wednesday, with the assurance of playing again on Friday no matter the result. The Patriots are 2-3 against the Vikings this season, including last Thursday’s victory in the District 1-3A championship game.

“We still get to play Wednesday and we get to play Friday in substate,” Breuninger said. “Win that one and we are partying, we are going to Murfreesboro.”

Wednesday’s winning team will host a substate game on Friday, the loser hits the road. There is little doubt where Mitchell wants to play the rest of the week.

“Of course we want to win because 15 minutes up the road,” said Mitchell, with a smile. “Right now I am pretty sure we are split with wins on them. We always want to take that last victory at home.”