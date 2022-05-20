WATCH NOW: Sullivan East state-bound behind Mitchell’s arm

CLINTON, Tenn. – Sullivan East pitcher Tyson Mitchell works fast and carries a deadly slider

That combination made the difference Friday as Mitchell guided the Patriots to a 2-0 win over the Anderson County Mavericks in the Class 3A sub-state baseball playoffs. The win clinched the first state tournament appearance for East in 19 years.

“When you work fast, you keep the dugout up and it becomes a rolling train,” Mitchell said

The Mitchell train steadily gained steam on this night as he struck out 15 en route to a one-hitter.

“Most hitters like to take their time and go through their rituals at the plate. I like to make them go on my time,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell credits Sullivan East pitching coach Christian Taylor for his all-business approach on the mound. Taylor is a former pitcher for the Patriots.

“He likes for us to keep the tempo up,” Mitchell said. “That approach worked well tonight.”

In addition to his slider, the pitching arsenal for Mitchell includes a two and four-seam fastball along with a curve, fastball and knuckleball.

The 6-foot Mitchell began to rely more on his slider in the second inning as he noticed the swings of the Anderson County batters.

“It seemed like they were getting out in front of it,” Mitchell said. “That pitch was working.”

As the large crowd became more engaged, Mitchell just kept executing on the mound.

“Once the sun got out of my eyes and I could fully see my catcher, I got into more of a groove,” Mitchell said.

East (24-9) earned the only run it would need in the fifth inning. Peyton Miller, the No. 8 batter in the East lineup, reached on a line single up the middle. Miller’s pinch-runner, Jake Witcher, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mitchell and eventually scored on a throwing error by the first baseman.

“All of our guys can hit, and that first run was huge,” Mitchell said.

Corbin Dickenson gave East a 2-0 lead with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning.

Sullivan East coach Mike Breuninger was not surprised by the dominance of Mitchell.

“Tyson has been our man all year and he came through again,” Breuninger said. “Tyson likes to stay with the flow on the mound.”

The lone hit for Anderson County (21-19) came on a high-hop single over second base by senior Haden Hartgrove in the fourth inning.

“We knew Anderson was a good team. Luckily, they made a mistake and it cost them,” Breuninger said. “We’ve had different people step up all year long, and that’s what it takes at this level.”

The Mavericks placed runners on second and third base with one out in the opening inning, and Mitchell responded with back-to-back strikeouts. Mitchell also stranded a runner at third base in the fifth.

Did Mitchell feel any nerves in the high-stakes matchup?

“I just keep doing what I’ve always done,” Mitchell said. “This was definitely one of the rowdier teams that we’ve faced, so it’s important to keep composure and not let the other team get in your head.”

The win had extra special meaning for Breuninger, who was an assistant coach on the last East team to advance to the state tournament in 2003.

“That was the first time East had ever been to state,” Breuninger said. “This night is huge for our community, but these kids have worked so hard for this.

“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t the most talented team but the guys kept grinding and supporting each other. I’m tickled to death that we get to keep playing.”

Justice Dillard doubled for East, while Zach Johnson and Ethan Waters singled.

It was also a memorable night for Dylan Bartley, a four-year starter and one of just four seniors on the East roster.

“This win means so much for our players and fans,” Bartley said. “We had confidence with Tyson on the mound. He’s been tremendous all season and he’s helped us to win many big games. We had a great crowd here and that makes the night even better.”

A large contingent of East fans navigated the rush hour traffic in Knoxville en route to Clinton. A variety of events were held in Knoxville Friday, including the NCAA softball regionals at the University of Tennessee.

Anderson County coach Josh Boynton was engaged in a lengthy post-game chat with his players and was not available for comment.

Six-foot senior left-hander Wyatt Cox allowed just five hits for the Mavericks.

East Tennessee State recruit Luke Lowry walked three times for Anderson County in the leadoff role.

The game was played in 85-degree temperatures, but Mitchell looked fit enough to pitch a few more inning after the game.

“This is nice. It’s every kid’s dream to play in the state game, right,” Mitchell said