WATCH NOW: Sullivan East edges past Tennessee High to win district crown

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Sullivan East junior Corbin Dickenson wanted the ball in the District 1-3A baseball title game.

Following 5-4 loss in the opener to Tennessee High, Dickenson got his wish and earned a trophy in the second game as the Patriots took a 3-2 win over the THS Vikings late Thursday night.

What sort of emotion was Dickenson feeling?

“It was insane. This is one of the best memories of high school ball that I’ve had,” Dickenson said. “I actually thought I was going to the get the call for the first game but things worked out well.”

The 6-foot-4 Dickenson, who allowed just six hits with a fastball and curve, was relieved by senior Dylan Bartley after reaching his pitch count limit with one out in the seventh inning.

Dickenson also collected two singles and drove in a run en route to earning tournament MVP honors.

The eventual winning run came in the bottom of the sixth inning on a run-scoring single from No. 8 hitter Payton Miller.

“I got a fastball and it was my biggest hit ever in terms of adrenalin,” Miller said.

The Patriots (22-7) will host Grainger on Monday in the regional opener, while THS (23-9) must travel to Greeneville.

“The fans saw two great games tonight and I’m super proud of the way our guys competed,” THS coach Preston Roberts said. “We’ve played a lot of games lately, and we had to the face No. 1 pitcher from (Tyson Mitchell) in the first game today. We had the tying run in scoring positon late in the second game but give credit to East.”

Evan Mutter of THS singled with one out in the seventh. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Mutter was thrown out by East catcher Justice Dillard while trying to advance on a ball in the dirt.

THS rode the pitching of Payne Ladd in the opener. Entering the game in the second inning, the left-hander allowed just four hits while striking out five.

Rylan Henard led the THS offense in the opener with three singles, while Garrett Embree added two singles.

“It was an emotional day, and I’m proud of how my guys bounced back after that first game,” East coach Mike Breuninger. “This was a big night for us.”

Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544