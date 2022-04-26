WATCH NOW: Sullivan Central grad Thomas plays lead role in Next Gen car

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kingsport native Brandon Thomas has emerged as one of the most important people in NASCAR over the past two years.

As the managing director of vehicle systems, Thomas played a lead role in the development and testing of the Next Gen car in the Cup Series.

It’s a high-stakes position that involves countless hours of research, refinement and travel, but Thomas found time for some Northeast Tennessee comfort during the recent Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“The race weekend schedule is always busy, but I was able to have dinner with my family along with breakfast with my dad at Cracker Barrel. It was good to catch up,” said Thomas during an interview at BMS.

Thomas has authored quite a success story.

A 1992 graduate of Sullivan Central High School, Thomas earned a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech. He began his climb in motorsports in 1998 as a race engineer for car owner Dan Gurney in the open-wheel CART Series, and then paid some serious dues as a crew chief for a variety of drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series.

“I was a terrible student in college, and so you have to work harder,” Thomas said. “Looking back, those were trying times where things didn’t always go perfectly but they all shape you in one way or another.”

The first chapter of the NASCAR adventure for Thomas began in 1999 when he was hired as an engineer for Rusty Wallace at Penske Racing South. Two years later, he began work as a shock specialist at Joe Gibbs Racing. Thomas made his debut as a crew chief in 2002 in the Cup series with the late John Andretti.

“Some of my perspective with the overall purchase of this (Next Gen) car came from working with both really great and mid-level teams at the Cup level,” Thomas said. “I felt like I had a decent perspective of where the new car should land in terms of how complicated it had to be.”

The primary goals with the Next Gen project were to save money for Cup teams and benefit manufacturers through stylish designs that come closer to resembling passenger vehicles.

Following an off-season full of tests at different sized tracks, the real examination process began on Feb. 6 with the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

“It was such a whirlwind of activity trying to get everything done,” Thomas said “I’ll be honest, the Clash was very stressful. But the car, driver and teams all did a great job and the event went well.”

Except for the rather mundane short track shows at Richmond and Martinsville, the Next Gen ride has generated raves review in terms of durability, action and parity. Seven different drivers earned wins over the first seven races.

There have been hurdles, however. For example, wheels on the cars driven Justin Haley and Kaz Grala came off at full speed during the Daytona 500. Some teams have also experienced issues with a shortage of parts.

“It was trial by fire,” Thomas said. “We did some of the hardest things right off the bat.

“Now we’re getting to a spot, where I won’t say it’s relaxing, but I can step back a little bit and feel some of the pride in everybody’s work.”

The path to the Bristol Dirt Race included a December test with a Next Gen prototype at the half-mile Lancaster Speedway in South Carolina, followed by an exhaustive April 6 test at Bristol Motor Speedway with Truck series veteran Stewart Friesen.

“We came in to Bristol with hopes and thing went pretty well,” Thomas said. “With a dirt surface there are so many variables.

“I would always like to make the car faster and better in different areas, but the reality is just trying to give teams a platform to work with.”

On his platform as NASCAR’s managing director of vehicle systems, Thomas sees a busy and bright picture for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“From late fall until now, it’s been a blur but it’s always nice to get back home for the Bristol race,” Thomas said.