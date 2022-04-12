WATCH NOW: Stenhouse Jr. hopes to move up from 2nd to 1st Sunday in Bristol

The high-banked, high-speed challenge of Bristol Motor Speedway is an acquired taste for NASCAR racers of all backgrounds.

For Ricky Stenhouse Jr., it was fun at first sight.

“I’ve just loved Bristol from the first time that I ever went there and tested,” said Stenhouse in a recent Zoom session.

That love affair for the 34-year-old Stenhouse grew in last year’s Food City Dirt Race at BMS.

As dirt experts Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell attracted most of the pre-race hype, Stenhouse relied on his Sprint Car experience to finish second behind Joey Logano.

According to Stenhouse, the keys to his performance included patience along with steady guidance from crew chief Brian Pattie.

“We weren’t the fastest car by any means in practice, but I was really happy with the way our car handled and held on throughout the run,” Stenhouse said. “With a track that abrasive and considering how soft our tires were, you had to take care of your car and tires in the race.”

Stenhouse learned the essentials to survival and success at Bristol long ago. In 17 career Cup starts at BMS, he has recorded six top-10 finishes.

“I love the high banks the track offers, and on the concrete you can do more with your car that maybe what it’s capable of,” Stenhouse said. “It’s tough to do that on a lot of the tracks we go to.”

In the second edition of the Food City Dirt Race this Sunday night, Stenhouse hopes to execute another surprise charge in his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet.

Stenhouse holds the No. 28 spot in the Cup point standings following the first two short track events of the season at Richmond and Martinsville.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to make our car more competitive, but even some of the good cars are having a struggle with passing,” Stenhouse said.

The hottest topic this week in NASCAR has been the lackluster flavor of Saturday’s Martinsville race. Stenhouse has been listening.

“We’ve all been talking about making sure that we put the best product on the racetrack,” Stenhouse said. “More passing and things like that are better for us and the fans.

“We maybe have a little work to do there. But overall, man, we’ve had a great start to the season. NASCAR has done a good job with reacting to this car.”

Stenhouse said the decision to move the Food City Dirt Race to a 7 p.m. start will help drivers and fans better enjoy the Bristol experience.

“Any dirt race held during the day is pretty dusty, no matter what you do to the racetrack,” Stenhouse said. “Watching the [Bristol Dirt Nationals] Late Model races, I thought the dust was pretty minimal for them.

“And they didn’t have any big issues with the track. I enjoyed the rough racetrack there last year and I think that made the race more challenging. But it could be even better with a smooth surface.”

Rough or smooth, concrete or dirt, Stenhouse embraces the Bristol test.

“My crew chief has been around dirt racing for a long time as well,” Stenhouse said. “In last year’s race, we bided our time, made sure we had tires left and went for it when it mattered.

“We were running down the No. 22 [Logano] at the end, and just kind of ran out of time. We’ve been looking forward to getting back to Bristol and see if we can’t turn some of this bad luck around and get ourselves a win.”