WATCH NOW: Spring game helps E&H prepare for NCAA Division II football

The Emory & Henry receiver caught a pass at the 1-yard line and then bullied his way into the end zone on the final play of the Blue and Gold Spring Game, creating a 27-27 tie on a cold, windy, sometimes sunny and even snowy Saturday afternoon at Fred Selfe Stadium.

“It wasn’t really a spring game, it was a winter game. We got about all the seasons, it warmed up a little bit, but then it started blowing and got cold,” Emory & Henry head coach Curt Newsome said. “I thought our guys competed and had a lot of fun and the way it ended was special. I think we got a lot out of the spring.”

It was thought to be Emory & Henry’s first spring game since at least the transition to NCAA Division III in 1973. The Wasps are preparing for another move this fall, joining the South Atlantic Conference, considered one of the top NCAA Division II leagues in the nation.

“Moving up to the SAC is something that I think everybody here is prepared for,” Emory & Henry quarterback Kyle Short said. “I think we are ready for it and we are excited. There is just something about being ready and I think all the work we have put in the weight room is going to pay off when we get there.”

Saturday’s scrimmage, which was played in temperatures that hovered the mid-30s, used a points system to allow both the offense (Blue) and the defense (Gold) to get on the board.

“It feels good to be out for the spring, the first time in school history to have spring practice,” Cooper said. “It was fun, competitive, we got better and went after it every day.”

E&H scored four offensive touchdowns, two on pass plays and two on runs, while two more scores were nullified due to ineligible receivers downfield. The defense, which scored points on their ability to stop the offense, in addition to an interception by Marcus Young, led 27-21 going into the final play.

“We gave up too many big plays, we dropped some passes,” Newsome said. “There are plenty of things to fix, but overall I liked the way we competed and that is what this is all about. We found we have got some guys that will get out there and fight.”

Short threw for 119 yards, including a 60-yard fourth quarter touchdown to a wide-open Cooper sprinting down the left sideline. Cooper added the tying play when Carter Everett – the third of five quarterbacks to play in the game – connected with him at the 1, and he was able to bully his way over a defensive back and into the end zone.

“There were two seconds on the clock, I saw the quarterback rolling out so I followed him and caught it, thanks to the quarterback for believing in me to throw me the ball,” Cooper said. “I have been in the weight room all spring so I just used my strength and got it in the end zone.”

The defense was celebrating prior to that play, but the offense was able to get the last laugh.

“I guess we were just a little hyped, man,” Young said, with a smile. “The offense came out, they executed a good play at the end and made it a tie ball game so there is not much you can really say, it was good football.”

Newsome made the decision not to try to extra point, allowing the clubs to finish in a tie.

“It was good, I think it went really well on both sides of the ball,” Short said. “Offense made some plays, defense made some plays, I think we looked really good.”

There appears to be no shortage of playmakers on offense, even with the departure of record setting running back Devontae Jordan, who scored five touchdowns in a professional game on Saturday in Austria.

While Grayson Overstreet, who is expected to be healthy for the fall, missed the game with a hamstring issue, Mykah English showed potential, running for 92 yards, including touchdowns of 35 and 2 yards, while freshman Nigel James Jr. added 71 yards before being helped off the field with an injury.

Short is also excited about the addition of 6-foot-4 Tmahdae Penn (Ferrum), who had three acrobatic receptions for 50 yards, and 6-3 Jaquez Bailey (Gardner-Webb), who had four catches for 52 yards. Both showed the ability to jump and stretch the field with their speed.

“We have got a lot of good guys on this team,” Short said. “The coaching staff has done a great job of recruiting and we have even got some transfers that came in this spring so we have got a lot of talent here and I think we are going to have a really good fall this year.”

Among the defensive standouts were Jacobi Wheeler, who had a sack, Brent Butler and Landon Bertelson, who were in on several tackles, and Young, who had the interception and made several plays in coverage, while enjoying every bit of it.

“I have been dreaming of this since I was a little boy, this was too fun, man,” Young said. “I am grateful, I am blessed to even be in this position to keep playing football after high school. I am a redshirt freshman. I am new to the playbook, I am new to the offense, new to the defense, I am new to everything so I am just glad I can contribute to the team.”

Newsome expects plenty of competition for spots in the fall when the Wasps start playing schools that have provided scholarships for much longer than just over a year like Emory & Henry.

“We have got a lot of guys that have played a lot of football and I think that will help against scholarship competition,” said Newsome, whose coaching staff will do exit interviews this week, and then hit the recruiting trail while hosting satellite camps at locations in Virginia, Charlotte and Knoxville.

Emory & Henry will open its 2022 season by hosting Concord on Sept. 3, followed with a visit to Bluefield University. The Wasps will play nine SAC games, beginning on Sept. 17 against Newberry. Also on the slate in an Oct. 8 home date with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“I think the whole college is excited about it. We had our largest class in history I think last year,” Newsome said. “I think it is exciting for everybody, we have got to work and be able to compete.”

Young is one of the Wasps who can’t wait to play more football.

“It is real exciting because this is a new chapter for Emory going to DII, the hardest DII conference,” he said, “so I am excited to see what we do in this new conference…

“I love to [play football], I would do it forever if I could.”