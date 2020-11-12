WATCH NOW: SIGNING DAY: Dream realized as Yarber inks with Camels

GLADE SPRING, Va. – Patrick Henry senior Breanna Yarber found her life path in the second grade.
The discovery came on a backyard basketball court with her father, Baron, who was a hoops star at Holston High School.
“Dad was the one that got me into basketball, and he taught me everything I know about the game,” Yarber said.
Following years of refinement, Breanna took another step on her path Thursday by signing to play basketball at Campbell University, an NCAA Division I school located in Buies Creek, North Carolina.
“This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and I’m truly blessed,” Yarber said.
With a blend of height, speed and leaping ability, the 6-foot-1 Yarber has a unique skill set.
As a junior, she averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks en route to being selected as the VHSL Class 1 player of the year.
According to PH girls basketball coach Tommy Thomas, Yarber stood out from a young age.
“In her eighth grade year, Breanna was just working out on the school track when our track coach took notice,” Thomas said. “He got out his watch when Breanna ran and said her time would have placed at the state meet.”
The revelations continued over the next few years for Thomas and PH fans.
“By her sophomore year, Breanna could touch the rim of a basketball goal,” Thomas said. “Now, she can play every position on the floor. The way she can grab rebounds and run the floor on a fast break is just unbelievable.”
PH senior guard Natalie Strait said she will never forget seeing Yarber for the first time. Strait had just transferred from Abingdon to Glade Spring Middle School for her seventh grade year.
“I was shocked to see the height, athletic ability and unselfish approach Breanna had at such a young age,” Strait said. “Breanna has grown so much as a player and person since then. It’s been spectacular to watch.”
Yarber began to set her sights on college basketball after she was invited to play on a travel ball team in the fifth grade.
“I wasn’t sure how far I could go back then, but I put in the work and kept chasing my dream,” Yarber said.
Following three visits to the Campbell campus, Yarber made her verbal commitment on April 2 of this year. A crowd of teammates, friends and family members watched Yarber finalize her college plans Thursday.
“I haven’t seen some of these people since March, so today is special,” Yarber said. “Campbell was always the number school in my heart.”
Patrick Henry is scheduled to begin basketball practice on Dec. 7, with the first game set for Dec. 21.
Like all athletes around the region, Yarber has been monitoring developments with COVID-19
“I’ve been worried about it,” Yarber said. “I just want to have a chance to finish my senior season strong.”
No doubt, Yarber’s biggest fan will be in attendance for every game.
“Dad was really good in high school and he was known for his ability to dunk and score,” Yarber said. “We played in the backyard all the time and he even built a goal in his work shop.
“My competitive spirit came from my dad, and I’m very thankful for all his support over the years.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!