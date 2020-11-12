WATCH NOW: SIGNING DAY: Dream realized as Yarber inks with Camels

The revelations continued over the next few years for Thomas and PH fans.

“By her sophomore year, Breanna could touch the rim of a basketball goal,” Thomas said. “Now, she can play every position on the floor. The way she can grab rebounds and run the floor on a fast break is just unbelievable.”

PH senior guard Natalie Strait said she will never forget seeing Yarber for the first time. Strait had just transferred from Abingdon to Glade Spring Middle School for her seventh grade year.

“I was shocked to see the height, athletic ability and unselfish approach Breanna had at such a young age,” Strait said. “Breanna has grown so much as a player and person since then. It’s been spectacular to watch.”

Yarber began to set her sights on college basketball after she was invited to play on a travel ball team in the fifth grade.

“I wasn’t sure how far I could go back then, but I put in the work and kept chasing my dream,” Yarber said.

Following three visits to the Campbell campus, Yarber made her verbal commitment on April 2 of this year. A crowd of teammates, friends and family members watched Yarber finalize her college plans Thursday.