WATCH NOW: Salyers stars in Castlewood's baseball win over Eastside

COEBURN, Va. – How does a team forget a big loss?

How about a huge win?

Ryan Salyers struck out 12 batters and scattered six hits and Peyton King contributed a bases-loaded seventh inning single, leading Castlewood to 6-3 Cumberland District victory Eastside on Friday night at Tracy Stallard Field.

Castlewood (4-7, 2-1) bounced back from a 26-2 loss to Lebanon on Thursday by scoring three runs in each of the final two innings to pull out the win.

“In baseball you have just got to move to the next day and come out ready to play and ready to fight,” Salyers said. “We wanted this win really bad today, puts us back in the top of the district.”

The Blue Devils managed just two hits off Jaxyn Collins and Eli McCoy, an infield single by Rafe Cooper and the single by King, but 12 walks didn’t help Eastside, including seven in the final two innings. The Spartans also committed five errors.

“ It wouldn’t have been fair had we won under those circumstances, we deserved to lose, it is a good life lesson,” Eastside head coach Chris Clay said. “Give credit to Castlewood, they made plays, they made pitches, timely hitting.

“ All the credit to a lot of guys, but Coach (Brian) Summers and Salyers on the mound in particular. Those guys were fantastic, they had a game plan, they executed it so congratulations to them. We have to take ownership.”

The lefty Salyers was able to limit the Spartans with breaking pitches, with Eastside getting on the board in the fourth on an RBI single by Jeremy Sexton and an infield grounder by McCoy in the fifth.

“ They were not hitting off-speed pitches so after the first couple of innings we just started going full off-speed and trying to stay away from the fastball as much as we could,” said Salyers, who walked just two batters.

Castlewood had plenty of chances thanks to the walks, but Collins picked off four of the first seven baserunners for the Blue Devils, and another runner was caught stealing at second base.

“ Jaxyn has a really good move to first base, he is really deceiving,” Summers said. “We weren’t too good on the bases tonight, but we had our man on the mound.

“ He came through. Peyton King, he has been hitting the ball all year and you can always rely on Peyton. I am really proud of our guys.”

Castlewood was able to score three runs in the sixth on five walks, a wild pitch and an error, while the Spartans answered with a run on an error to tie it at 3-3 going to the seventh. The Blue Devils had four errors of their own.

“ Thank goodness we put the ball in play and things went our way the last couple of innings,” Summers said. “A good ball game.”

Clay played the percentages with Collins and McCoy, alternating them in the final three innings, but two errors and a walk in the top of the seventh led to the heroics of King, who sliced a McCoy single into right field to bring in three runs.

“ I was looking for about anything I could put in play. I was just up there trying to do my job,” King said. “He threw me a fastball middle away and I opened up and hit a line drive over the second baseman’s head. That is what I have been taught, put it in play.”

Cooper relieved Salyers in the seventh and worked his way around a double by Clay Ward to secure the Blue Devils’ rare win over the Spartans, who have dominated the Cumberland District for the past decade.

“ It is huge for us, the first time in a long time,” said King, a sophomore catcher, who had a close-up view of his best friend on the mound.

Clay saw it too.

“ That guy was tough, the best guy we have seen this year. We tried to make some adjustments and he did too. He was fantastic,” said Clay, whose Spartans had seven hits, two by Ward. “As far as team goals go, we try not to walk a lot of people, we try not to strike out a lot and we were 0-for-2 tonight.”

Summers said the Blue Devils used “Johnny Wholestaff” on Thursday against Lebanon, while saving Salyers for the Spartans. It worked.

“Tonight was a bigger game. Lebanon is a good team and we knew that going into it, but Coach Clay has got a good team too,” Summers said. “Who knows who is going to win this district. That makes it fun.

“We will see how the rest of the year goes and we will have fun and play ball and get ‘er done hopefully.”

