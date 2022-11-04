GATE CITY, Va. – Just call it one of the greatest shows in far Southwest Virginia prep football. Wolfpack improves to 9-1

With smooth quarterback Ryan O’Quinn directing, the Ridgeview Wolfpack rolled to a 41-0 victory over the Gate City Blue Devils before a capacity crowd at Legion Field.

The win clinched the first outright Mountain 7 District title and the 2 seed in the Region D playoffs for Ridgeview.

O’Quinn finished with 11 of 17 completions for 246 yards and four scores.

“That was the most fun I’ve had all season,” O’Quinn said. “Everything was on the line and it was the last regular season game for our seniors. It was all or nothing, and we gave it all we had.”

One week after Ridgeview dropped its first game to Bluefield, the Wolfpack built a 20-0 halftime lead as O’Quinn completed 8 of 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

“On the bus ride over here and before the game, we had full motivation and focus,” O’Quinn said. “After losing last week, we had to show who we were.”

Gate City managed just 92 total yards. The Ridgeview defenders held senior running back Ethan Fleming to 66 yards on 17 carries, while GC quarterback Luke Bledsoe faced heavy pressure.

“That was the best we’ve played all season,” first-year Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley said. “The line did an awesome job, our defense played great, and Ryan made some really good passes. It’s a good time to put it all together like this.”

The Blue Devils drove to the Ridgeview 19-yard line in the second quarter, but Ridgeview defensive coordinator Kent Grant had the all answers with hitters like Walker Lester, Branson Honaker, and Elijah Rasnick.

“We’ve had a good defensive game plan all year and we’ve executed that plan,” Stanley said. “It sets the tone when you get after teams. Gate City has hung in and won close games all season. We talked about that with our guys.”

The 6-foot-2 O’Quinn displayed a range of advanced quarterback skills. In addition to putting extra zip on each throw, he carried out fakes and kept the secondary guessing by looking off receivers.

After crafting balanced scoring drives of 54 and 56 yards, Ridgeview closed out its first half presentation with a 48-yard scoring connection to Brandon Beavers. A speedy senior, Beavers also scored on a 34-yard bubble screen

“Brandon is fast,” O’Quinn said. “Once I get him the ball, I just watch him go. It’s an awesome show.

“Gate City has upset some good teams this year, so we had to play the second half the same way we did in the first.”

Senior Cannon Hill contributed 60 yards rushing and two scores for Ridgeview, while powerful senior Daquan Proffitt supplied 48 yards rushing.

“Ridgeview is a great team,” GC coach Jeremy Houseright said. “They were predicted to win the district at the start of the season and we weren’t even predicted to be close. Ridgeview took advantage of a few things tonight, and those guys played their tails off.”

Houseright was impressed with O’Quinn and company.

“He’s a good quarterback with some weapons around him,” Houseright said. “We’ve got a few things we need to correct for next week in all areas.”

According to O’Quinn, the show is just starting for the Wolfpack.

“We lost to a good Graham team in the playoffs last year, and we came into this season with a lot of motivation,” O’Quinn said. “That paid off tonight.”

Ridgeview 20 0 7 14-41

Gate City 0 0 0 0-0

Scoring Summary

R – Beavers 34 pass from O’Quinn (Goodman kick)

R – Hill 26 pass from Q’Quinn (Goodman kick)

R – Beavers 48 pass from O’Quinn (kick failed)

R – Counts 49 pass from O’Quinn (Goodman kick)

R – Hill 27 run (Goodman kick)

R – Hackney 1 run (Goodman kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 10, GC 7; Rushes-Yards: R 26-116, GC 23-77; Passing Yards: R 257, GC 15; Comp-Att.-Int.: R 12-18-0, GC 2-16-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 0-0, GC 2-1; Penalties-Yards: R 3-20, GC 5-35; Punts-Average: R 1-37, GC 7-31