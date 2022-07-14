WATCH NOW: Rejuvenated Housewright ready to make ‘dream team’ shine

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Brad Housewright has a special connection to Kingsport Speedway.

Consider that the 45-year-old union electrician lives just three miles from the historic 3/8 concrete oval and grew up watching his father, Claude, compete there.

“I’ve got a lot of memories of this place,” Housewright said. “I actually ran in my first race here back in 2001 in a Pro Challenge car.”

When Kingsport Speedway closed following the 2002 season, Housewright ventured to Lonesome Pine Raceway in far Southwest Virginia and Newport Speedway in Northeast Tennessee.

Then Housewright faced a major caution flag.

“I basically ran of money. I hung up my helmet for about 10 years,” Housewright said.

Flash forward to last season at Kingsport Speedway. Housewright not only earned his first win in the Late Model class, but he edged veteran Wayne Hale (Bluff City) for second place in the point standings behind Greeneville’s Nik Williams.

Entering tonight’s Late Model doubleheader, Housewright ranks second in points, trailing only three-time track champ Kres Vandyke from Abingdon. Brad Teague (Johnson City), Williams (Greeneville) and Kingsport’s Rick Pannell round out the top five. At age 74, Teague is the veteran of the class.

“We’ve got a got bunch of new guys helping us this season,” Housewright said. “They’ve been putting in all the hard work and it’s showing on the track.”

Those guys in the Housewright camp are familiar names to NASCAR fans around the Southeast. The cast includes features Wade Day (Kingsport), Kenny Hunley (Church Hill) and Brian Vance of Blountville.

Hunley has toiled in various capacities in NASCAR for nearly five decades. In addition to serving as an original crew member for the Abingdon-based Morgan McClure Motorsports NASCAR Cup team, Hunley worked at Henderson Motorsports and served as the director for NASCAR’s weekly racing program.

Day, a native of Whitesburg, Kentucky, has experienced success as mechanic, crew chief, driver and driving coach.

Vance, who formerly served as the general manager of Volunteer Speedway and Kingsport Speedway, is the longtime director of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series.

“We’ve got the dream team, that’s what people call this group,” Housewright said. “With all this experience behind me, I just have to do my job as a driver to make them shine.”

Strength and tenacity are other strongpoints for this blue-collar racer.

Housewright started at nose guard and offensive tackle for the football team at now defunct Sullivan North High School. In his current role as electrician, Housewright regularly works 50-60 hours per week at area switchyards.

The humid summer conditions at Kingsport Speedway are no big deal.

“I work outside all time in long sleeves,” Housewright said. “Racing is a stress reliever for me and my family, but I have to get my work done before I get to the track.”

Housewright knows the essentials to success. He won a track championship in the Limited division at Lonesome Pine around 2004 before combining with Hunley for several events at the high-banked 4/10-mile oval at Newport.

From the grandstands to the pits, Housewright is surrounded by familiar faces every Friday night at Kingsport.

“It’s pretty neat battling against Brad Teague because I can remember watching Brad here when my dad raced,” Housewright said.

“This track means a lot to me, and I compete hard every week. We’ve had some bad luck this season, but I think we’ve got that all ironed out. We’re going after it.”