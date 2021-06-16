WATCH NOW: REGION 3D SOFTBALL: Falcons flying high; Abingdon remains unbeaten, defeats Tunstall 4-1, hosts William Byrd for Region 3D crown on Friday

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon sophomore Ethan Gibson has already made plans to play baseball at Virginia Tech.
The latest mound display from the 6-foot right-hander showed why Gibson attracted the interest of NCAA Division 1 coaches.
Gibson struck out nine, walked none and allowed just seven singles as the Falcons downed the Tunstall Trojans 4-1 in the Region 3D semifinals.
AHS (15-0) will host William Byrd Friday for the regional title.
How did Gibson approach the biggest game of his varsity career?
“I was a little nervous, but the butterflies went away after the first two pitches. We were all ready go after that,” Gibson said.
Before the game, Gibson took notes from the one Tunstall contest that was shown on the NFHS steaming service. He then went to work with a blend of fastballs, curves and change-ups.
“My coach (Mark Francisco) let me know each inning what pitches to work on, and that really helped,” Gibson said.
Gibson followed one instruction above all.
“Get ahead in the count,” Gibson said. “We’ve got a great defense, and that takes pressure off me.”
Tunstall collected three hits in the second inning to load the bases with no outs. After No. 7 batter Landon Jones drove in a run on a groundout to shortstop, Gibson navigated his way out of trouble by throwing out a runner at second base and striking out the next batter.
Powerful senior right-hander Colin Moore, who played linebacker on the Tunstall football, held AHS to one hit through three innings. Moore entered the game with a 5-0 record.
With a mix of plate discipline and intelligent adjustments after seeing pitches from Moore in earlier at-bats, the Falcons crafted a three-run rally in the fifth.
Jake Thacker, who bats ninth, started the fun for AHS with a leadoff single after fouling off several two-strike pitches. Chase Collins followed with a line single and Luke Francisco walked to load the bases with no outs.
AHS then scored on a walk to Chase Hungate and long run-scoring sacrifice fly balls by Ethan Ketron and Gibson.
“Our guys can hit 1-9,” Gibson said. “I’ve seen that since we all started to play baseball at age 6. Most of what learned in the game has come from watching my teammates.”
The Falcons finished with nine hits, with Collins and Hungate supplying two hits apiece. Collins, who has started since his freshman season, is hitting over .500.
“We had been hitting the ball pretty well, but (Moore) kept us off-stride and Tunstall was making a lot of great plays,” Francisco said. “It was a well-played game, and Ethan made the difference.”
According to Francisco, Gibson embraced the challenge of facing the rationally-strong Trojans.
“He wanted the ball and he responded in the big moments,” Francisco said. “Ethan is a competitor, and he got better as the game went along.”
The AHS coach also praised catcher J.I. Hayton for throwing out a runner at second base in the fourth inning.
Tunstall coach Barry Shelton is in his 22-year run as the Trojan coach, where he has won 417 games and state titles in 2004 and 2005. The 2021 version of Trojans featured five seniors but no players who plan to play baseball in college.
“We knew that Abingdon had a great team, and I just wanted our guys to compete and be in the game,” Shelton said. “(Abingdon) has pretty much destroyed everyone. We made some plays on defense and hung with them before things finally broke in the fifth inning. Those (Abingdon) guys can hit and they just keep coming at you.”
What about the spotlight in Friday’s regional title game?
“I think all the pressure is on everyone else,” Gibson said. “We’re just playing the game we love.”
