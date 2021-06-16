WATCH NOW: REGION 3D SOFTBALL: Falcons flying high; Abingdon remains unbeaten, defeats Tunstall 4-1, hosts William Byrd for Region 3D crown on Friday

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon sophomore Ethan Gibson has already made plans to play baseball at Virginia Tech.

The latest mound display from the 6-foot right-hander showed why Gibson attracted the interest of NCAA Division 1 coaches.

Gibson struck out nine, walked none and allowed just seven singles as the Falcons downed the Tunstall Trojans 4-1 in the Region 3D semifinals.

AHS (15-0) will host William Byrd Friday for the regional title.

How did Gibson approach the biggest game of his varsity career?

“I was a little nervous, but the butterflies went away after the first two pitches. We were all ready go after that,” Gibson said.

Before the game, Gibson took notes from the one Tunstall contest that was shown on the NFHS steaming service. He then went to work with a blend of fastballs, curves and change-ups.

“My coach (Mark Francisco) let me know each inning what pitches to work on, and that really helped,” Gibson said.

Gibson followed one instruction above all.

“Get ahead in the count,” Gibson said. “We’ve got a great defense, and that takes pressure off me.”