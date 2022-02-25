WATCH NOW | REGION 2D GIRLS: Wise County Central, Gate City collect first-round wins

WISE, Va. – The Wise County Central Warriors were eliminated in the first round of the past two Region 2D girls basketball tournaments.

Senior Jill Sturgill remembers.

“ Yes, those losses are a big motivator,” Sturgill said. “We knew that we needed to work even harder in the off-season.”

The motivated Sturgill collected 16 points and eight rebounds Thursday as the Warriors posted a 69-55 win against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in the Region 2D semifinals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Last season, Central opened regional play with a double overtime loss to Virginia High. Eight players returned from that 10-4 squad.

“ We wanted to get over the hump tonight and keep our season going,” Sturgill said. “I didn’t want that feeling of losing at this point again.”

The Warriors accomplished their mission with defense and balance. Marion shot just 32 percent from the field, while four players hit double figures for Central.

“ That’s always a good stat to see,” Wise Central coach Robin Dotson said. “We had a good start on both ends of the floor. Then we got into foul trouble, and we weren’t very good defense after that.”

Freshman Emmah McAmis supplied 18 points for Central, nine rebounds and six assists, while senior Bayleigh Allison (13) and freshman Abigail Jordan (10) also played well.

With the Marion defense keying on McAmis, Sturgill took advantage of her chances on the perimeter.

“ The defenders were looking for Emmah to be driving to the paint, so I knew that I would have room to shoot,” Sturgill said.

McAmis was delighted to see the quick start of her running mate. Both players have the quickness to zip by defenders.

“ When I saw Jill hitting, I knew that we had to get her the ball. Jill was hot,” McAmis said.

The Warriors grabbed a 14-4 lead at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter behind a four 3-pointers from Sturgill.

Behind a 22-point run, Central built a 26-point lead with 5:47 left in the first half.

The suspense was not over.

Marion closed within 60-48 with 3:40 left in the game before McAmis answered by speeding past the defense for a layup. The Scarlet Hurricanes then narrowed the deficit to 64-55 with 1:25 left on consecutive hoops from Hagy but the rally ended there.

“ Take away that first quarter and it would have been an entirely different game,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said. “We don’t get to play in this gym much and we just did not shoot well at all early.”

With the open spaces behind the basket, opposing teams often struggle with shooting at Virginia-Wise. Of course, the aggressive defense of Central played a big role in Marion’s woes.

Moss held a lengthy meeting with her five seniors following the game.

“ Some of these girls have been with me since their freshman year and they are special group who left a great legacy of winning, work ethic, discipline and leadership,” Moss said

Hagy led Marion with 19 points, while sophomore Ella Grace Moss added 11 points and eight rebounds. Marion was seeking its first state tournament appearance since 1996.

Dotson had a theme for his pre-game speech.

“ I mentioned how we hadn’t got past that first round and the girls were determined to go deeper this season,” Dotson said. “This bunch comes to work every day and we’ve got good leadership. We faced a good Marion team and made enough shots to win.”

Where was McAmis during that nightmarish loss to Virginia High last season?

“ I was sitting in the stands and eager to be in the game,” McAmis said.

Gate City 47, Ridgeview 40

In an overtime thriller that lasted until 10:24 p.m., the Blue Devils placed three players in double figures and made 23 free throws en route to the overtime win.

GC was led junior Addie Gibson (12 points), junior Braylin Steele (11 points, six rebounds), senior Macey Mullins (11 points) and sophomore Makayla Bays who grabbed 18 rebounds.

Ridgeview swept the regular season and tournament titles in the Mountain 7 District behind the high-scoring tandem of 5-11 senior post Hailey Sutherland and senior guard Brooke Frazier, but points were hard to come by in this gritty affair.

Sophomore Braelynn Strouth led the Wolfpack with 12 points, with Sutherland (11 points) and Frazier (10 points) next in line.

Ridgeview missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts and was just 12 of 25 on free throws.

The Wolfpack led 16-15 following the first half. Following a technical on Gate City coach Kelly Houseright, Ridgeview led 34-30 with 3:14 left in the game.

GC closed within 36-34 with 2:10 remaining when Gibson connected on a 3-pointer. The margin was 36-35 five seconds later when Mullins canned a free throw.

After Mullins fouled out, Ridgeview went up 38-36 with one minute on a Strouth free throw but junior Steele tied the game with a pair of charity tosses with 50 seconds left

The game was tied 40-40 after Sutherland made two free throws and Bays answered with two for GC over the final 45 seconds.

Frazier fouled out with 2:10 left in the extra session and GC leading 42-40. The Blue Devils pushed their margin to 44-40 with one minute left on two free throws by freshman Jaydyn Carrico.

Ridgeview misfired on a shot with 12 seconds left, and Gibson provided the clincher for GC with two more free throws.

