WATCH NOW | REGION 2D GIRLS: John Battle's McKee reaches milestone in her coach's last game, but Trojans fall to Hagy-led Marion

MARION, Va. – Marion basketball player Anna Hagy doesn’t care about headlines or highlights. For this 5-foot-4 senior, the aim is all about making stops.

Hagy delivered 14 points and six steals Tuesday at the Scarlet Hurricanes earned a 48-40 win over the John Battle Trojans in the Region 2D girls basketball quarterfinals.

“ I love playing defense,” said Hagy, a three-year starter. “I kind of struggled overall a freshman, but my defense helped me develop into a more complete player as a sophomore.”

Hagy said her goal for each game is to hold the top offensive player from each team to 10 points or less

“Quickness is the key for me,” Hagy said. “And at this time of the season, games [are] always about the defense.”

Marion (22-3) rolled to the Southwest District regular season and tournament titles behind five seniors and sophomore Ella Grace Moss, who leads the team with 13 points and eight rebounds per game.

Relying on rebounding and man-to-man defensive pressure, Marion built a 28-14 lead at the 5:15 mark of the third quarter when senior Anna Kimberlin connected on a 3-pointer.

But with senior guard Anna McKee and her cousin Kara Kelley setting a fast pace in transition, the Trojans closed within 44-36 with 1:53 left in the game when McKee reached the 1,000 career point mark at the free throw line.

Battle (10-16) chopped the deficit to 46-40 with 31 seconds left on back-to-back hoops from McKee, but the rally ended there.

“ Marion hurt us on the offensive boards and with their pressure, but we showed some guts to get back into it,” Battle coach Jeff Adkins said. “We just didn’t hit enough shots in the first half, but Marion has playoff experience and this was our first regional trip in 10 years. “

The leader for Battle were McKee (16 points) and Kelley, who each scored 16 points

Adkins said that McKee didn’t realize that she was closing in on the 1,000-point mark.

“ We kept counting the numbers down, and we’re very happy for Anna,” Adkins said. “She’s been a great leader for us.”

It was an emotional post-game scene for John Battle as the 64-year-old Adkins after a four-decade run in coaching.

“ It will probably hit me when I get back in the gym and start washing clothes tonight,” Adkins said. “It’s been a good run.

Adkins served as a head coach in 33 of his 39 years in coaching.

“ And in a lot of those years I coached girls basketball in the fall and boys in the winter at Coeburn,” Adkin said. “If I come back, it won’t be as a head coach. I just think I could help some team as an assistant.”

Battle relied on just two seniors this season in McKee and Hanna Jo McReynolds.

Moss supplied 10 points for Marion Tuesday, while Kimberlin added eight.

“ There were a lot of jitters tonight knowing this could be the last game for our seniors, but we got the job done,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said.

As usual, Hagy worked overtime at her job.

“ Anna is our defensive specialist,” Moss said. “She always guards the leading scorer from the opposing team, she uses the right technique without using her hands, and she always hustles.”

Hagy said her defensive stopper role came the hard way.

“ I’ve worked on my defense in camps, in practices and just on my own. That work has paid off, for myself and my team,” Hagy said.

