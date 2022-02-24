WATCH NOW | REGION 2D BOYS: Grant Williams scores 48 points as Marion records Double OT win over Ridgeview

MARION, Va. – Grant Williams is usually the last person to leave basketball practice at Marion High School.

That sort of devotion explains the memorable scene that unfolded late Wednesday night at the Hurricane House.

With an array of moves, drives and shots, the 6-foot-3 senior scored a school-record 48 points to guide the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes to an 89-86 win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack in the Region 2D boys basketball quarterfinals in double overtime.

Fans from both teams lingered long after the physical contest which featured several wild swings and heroic performances.

“ What a game,” Marion coach Adam Burchett said. “I’m so proud of the way our guys fought.”

After Ridgeview took a 38-25 lead into halftime, Williams emerged as the ultimate fighter in the second half as he confounded defenders with his ability to drive with both hands and make acrobatic shots.

“ It was like a rollercoaster,” Williams said. “Ridgeview is a great team, but I wasn’t going to end my season tonight.”

The game almost ended in nightmarish fashion for Williams at the first extra session when he was called for a foul after missing a free throw with one second left and his team clinging to an 80-79 advantage. William collected his fifth foul on that sequence.

“ We wanted to miss that free throw on purpose,” Williams said. “When the ball came out, I went over to touch it so they couldn’t get a shot up. I would have never lived that one down.”

But Ridgeview (18-8) made just one of the two free attempts and Marion (15-9) held on for the win. The key shot was a 3-pointer from sophomore Reid Osborne (17 points) with one minute left to give Marion an 86-84 lead.

Ridgeview was led by 6-2 junior guard Chantz Robinette (35 points) and 6-3 junior Cannon Hill with 25.

“ That was crazy,” Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan. “It was a great environment and you had two teams that just refused to quit. We were dead two or three times and then came back to force two overtimes. Marion just made the plays at the end.”

And most of those plays were executed by the tireless Williams, including a deep fadeaway 3-pointer that brought his team within 80-79 with 18 seconds left in the first overtime.

“ I was just in the moment,” said Williams, a three-year starter. “When you are in that zone, you don’t think about anything else but just winning. I don’t know how long it’s been since Marion has gone this far in the playoffs, but it feels good.”

How did Williams develop his unique skill set?

“ I grew up watching Kobe Bryant, and I’ve put the work in every day,” Williams said. “I actually sprained my ankle this summer and that limited what I could do, but I got my game right now.”

