WATCH NOW: REGION 1D WRESTLING: Grundy dedicates win to the late Red Robertson

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – The wrestlers from Grundy High School have earned national fame for their string of 23 state team titles and army of accomplished athletes.
In Saturday’s Region 1D tournament at Castlewood High School, the boys from Grundy were on a new mission.
Red Robertson, who co-founded the Grundy Wrestling Club in 1983, died on Jan. 17 at the age of 87. A former executive in the coal mining industry, Robertson built an expansive practice facility for Grundy wrestlers and attracted top-level coaches from around the country to lead the Golden Wave.
Shortly after storming to the 220-pound title Saturday, Grundy senior Peyton McComas reflected on the legacy of the Golden Wave’s biggest fan.
“We want to dedicate this season to Mr. Robertson because Grundy wrestling wouldn’t be what it is without him,” McComas said. “He did a lot for our school, county and region.”
Grundy added a page to its success story by capturing another regional tournament Saturday. The Golden Wave won eight weight classes and accumulated 257.5 points.
Rural Retreat took three weight classes and finished with 190 points, while Chilhowie (80) and Castlewood (77) next in line.
Following a truncated regular season with condensed practice sessions and no tournaments due to COVID-19 restrictions, Grundy coach Travis Fiser was pleased with the execution of his squad.
“We’ve just tried to keep pushing through it all,” Fiser said. “We had some really big wins today, and I liked the fight our kids had. They never back down.”
Senior Michael Taylor set the tone for Grundy in the 120-pound final. Thanks to a takedown with seven seconds remaining, Taylor earned a 4-3 decision over Rural Retreat senior Blake Battaglia.
McComas, who has signed to wrestle at Gardner-Webb, was the headliner. He posted a 46-0 record last season en route to a state title at 182 pounds and is currently ranked No. 1 in Virginia and No. 23 nationally.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to be ranked nationally,” McComas said. “I was lucky enough to reach that, and now I want to keep building.”
McComas pinned Jacob Holston of Rural Retreat in 1:41 to keep his perfect record intact.
“We’ve been limited in meets this season, but I think I’ve wrestled enough matches in my career to be prepared,” McComas said.
It was a bottom-line kind of event for Rural Retreat coach Rick Boyd.
“We lost three matches that I thought we could have won, but today was more about getting kids through to state under this new format,” Boyd said.
The biggest upset unfolded at 132 pounds where Grundy freshman Carson Griffey battled for a 2-1 decision over junior Justin Martin of Rural Retreat. Martin had won all his matches this season by major decision.
Blaine Sage, who earned the VHSL Class 1 state crown for Rural Retreat last year, opted not to wrestle this season. The challenges did not end there for the Indians.
“With so few matches, it’s been tough to get any development,” Boyd said. “Luckily, our kids wrestle in the off-season. Basically, we’ve just tried to avoid injuries, stay COVID free and compete.”
Rural Retreat senior Dorian Delp knows all about competition. The 160-pounder improved his record to 14-0 with a 5-1 decision against freshman Ethan Roberts from Grundy. Roberts defeated Delp earlier this season.
“[Roberts] is a strong wrestler who is ranked second in the state, but I tried to be quicker, stronger and smarter,” Delp said.
Delp finished third in the Class 1 tournament last season. The memory of that rush to gold has lingered.
“I want to be there again, and I want to be at the top this time,” Delp said.
The VHSL Class 1 tournament will return to the Salem Civic Center on Feb. 20.
Castlewood sophomore Adam Gibson knows the way to Salem. He posted a 51-4 mark last year and needed just 29 seconds to pin his opponent for the state crown.
Gibson is currently 18-0 after pinning his opponent in 2:07 Saturday in the 106-pound final.
“Winning last year gave me confidence, and hopefully I’m better this season,” said Gibson, ranked No. 1 in his weight class. “We have one of the hardest regions, so we will see what we can do at state.”
The Castlewood prodigy credits his experience at Iowa State wrestling camp last year.
“I learned the importance of using your basic moves and just trying to get matches over with,” Gibson said.
It was a day of redemption for Grundy sophomore Logan Looney at 285-pounds.
In a dual match against Rural Retreat on Jan. 13, Looney crafted a 6-0 lead against Colton Terry before dislocating his knee in the third round and enduring an injury default.
“It was nice to get that win back,” Looney said. “I tried to use my power and quickness.”
Looney said he also summoned the memory of Robertson.
“I met Mr. Robertson and knew him,” Looney said. “His loss was a sad day for all of us.”
One of the most impressive sequences from Saturday came at 152 pounds where Grundy sophomore Ian Scammell executed a pin in just 28 seconds.
The only other wrestlers to break the Grundy and Rural Retreat train Saturday were Castlewood junior Heath Sutherland (132 pounds) and Chilhowie senior Armando Cruz (170 pounds).
As a documentary crew from Knoxville followed their actions, the victory party for the Grundy wrestlers was subdued. The focus was on the patriarch of the program.
“A lot of these kids didn’t get to get know Mr. Robertson, but they know who he was and what he did because we’ve told them,” Fiser said. “Red would come into our club some days and just watch the kids work. He really enjoyed that.”
Tass Robertson, Red’s son, is as an assistant coach under Fiser and also serves as president of the Grundy Wrestling Club.
“Tass talked this week to us about his father and it was emotional,” Fiser said. “Mr. Robertson was all about family, community and wrestling and how that’s all connected.
“Red was a mentor, friend and everything we needed. You can’t replace a person like that, but his stories will live on.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544