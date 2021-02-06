WATCH NOW: REGION 1D WRESTLING: Grundy dedicates win to the late Red Robertson

“We’ve just tried to keep pushing through it all,” Fiser said. “We had some really big wins today, and I liked the fight our kids had. They never back down.”

Senior Michael Taylor set the tone for Grundy in the 120-pound final. Thanks to a takedown with seven seconds remaining, Taylor earned a 4-3 decision over Rural Retreat senior Blake Battaglia.

McComas, who has signed to wrestle at Gardner-Webb, was the headliner. He posted a 46-0 record last season en route to a state title at 182 pounds and is currently ranked No. 1 in Virginia and No. 23 nationally.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to be ranked nationally,” McComas said. “I was lucky enough to reach that, and now I want to keep building.”

McComas pinned Jacob Holston of Rural Retreat in 1:41 to keep his perfect record intact.

“We’ve been limited in meets this season, but I think I’ve wrestled enough matches in my career to be prepared,” McComas said.

It was a bottom-line kind of event for Rural Retreat coach Rick Boyd.

“We lost three matches that I thought we could have won, but today was more about getting kids through to state under this new format,” Boyd said.