WATCH NOW: REGION 1D VOLLEYBALL: Newberry sets up Patrick Henry win over Eastside, will play for 4th straight 1D title

EMORY, Va. – Every volleyball team needs a setter like Logan Newberry.
The 5-foot-10 senior is a four-year starter with quickness, leaping ability and court awareness.
Those qualities were on display Thursday as the Patrick Henry Rebels earned a 25-20, 25-19, 25-10 victory over the Eastside Spartans in the Region ID volleyball semifinals.
PH (25-2) will face Hogoheegee District rival Chilhowie for the regional title Tuesday at Northwood.
With four players 5-foot-9 or taller, Newberry has one of the coolest roles in far Southwest Virginia volleyball.
“We’ve had a lot of firepower the past few years, but this team has a different dynamic because of our balance,” Newberry said. “My job is to try and spread things around.”
On Thursday, Newberry shared the love with junior hitters Lauren Stauffer, Avery Maiden and Baleigh Belcher while seniors Addie Hahn and Zoe Miller contributed on offense and defense. The PH coaches opted not to release individual stats.
“Our talent is spread out, and that’s what I loved about this team coming into the season,” PH coach Pam Newberry said. “In years past, we’ve had one or two key players that teams could focus on and that made it hard when they were getting blocked. Now, we have much more ammunition to throw at teams.”
Eastside (13-10) grabbed a 7-3 lead in the first set and went up 13-11 in set two. The PH arsenal responded both times.
“We lost to Patrick Henry twice in the regular season and I don’t think we scored more than 15 points in a set for those matches, but we at least made them work for it a little more tonight,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said. “[Patrick Henry] is very versatile.”
As a freshman, Logan Newberry worked as a hitter as the Rebels earned a state title. Newberry moved back to her familiar setting roles the past two season as the Rebels advanced to the Class 1 semifinals before falling to Auburn
“I’ve always been a setter growing up. We had a senior setter my freshman year and I just played a different role,” Logan said.
Coach Newberry said that Logan, her daughter, has all the qualities for successful setter.
“Logan is tall for the position, and she wants to be even taller, but we’re happy with where she’s at,” Coach Newberry said.
Maiden said the Rebels rely on Newberry for guidance.
“Logan can see the holes in the defense and is good at communicating. She’s a smart player who does a lot of things for us,” Maiden said.
The leaders for Eastside included sophomore Taylor Clay (nine kills, 11 digs), Alyssia Sensabaugh (seven kills, nine digs), senior Tinley Hamilton (17 assists, nine digs) and senior Savanna Stanley with nine digs.
“I can’t complain about the way we played,” Bailey said. “We ran out of gas in the last set, but I’m super pleased overall.”
Eastside (13-10) graduated eight players from last season’s team that lost to PH in the Region 2D championship.
“If you would have seen us at the beginning of this season, we’re a totally different team now. This was a very good building year,” Bailey said.
When PH started slow on Thursday, it was Logan Newberry handling another chore that is expected of setters.
“I try to keep the team calm,” Newberry said. “I’ve played in a lot of big games and feed off that atmosphere, so I don’t get nervous.”
