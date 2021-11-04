WATCH NOW: REGION 1D VOLLEYBALL: Newberry sets up Patrick Henry win over Eastside, will play for 4th straight 1D title

Eastside (13-10) grabbed a 7-3 lead in the first set and went up 13-11 in set two. The PH arsenal responded both times.

“We lost to Patrick Henry twice in the regular season and I don’t think we scored more than 15 points in a set for those matches, but we at least made them work for it a little more tonight,” Eastside coach Brianne Bailey said. “[Patrick Henry] is very versatile.”

As a freshman, Logan Newberry worked as a hitter as the Rebels earned a state title. Newberry moved back to her familiar setting roles the past two season as the Rebels advanced to the Class 1 semifinals before falling to Auburn

“I’ve always been a setter growing up. We had a senior setter my freshman year and I just played a different role,” Logan said.

Coach Newberry said that Logan, her daughter, has all the qualities for successful setter.

“Logan is tall for the position, and she wants to be even taller, but we’re happy with where she’s at,” Coach Newberry said.

Maiden said the Rebels rely on Newberry for guidance.

“Logan can see the holes in the defense and is good at communicating. She’s a smart player who does a lot of things for us,” Maiden said.