WATCH NOW: REGION 1-AAA BASEBALL: Seymour takes 7-2 win over THS

“I think he was 7 or 8-0 and his ERA was ridiculous, Nintendo-type numbers,” Tennessee High head coach Preston Roberts said. “We kind of got to him early there with runners on second and third and less than two outs. We had guys on base, it just didn’t go our way tonight.”

McCarley, who also had two doubles and two walks, doubled, and A.J. Berry followed with one of his two singles for Seymour’s first run in the second. The Eagles finally broke through in the fifth, taking a 2-1 lead on a walk, error and double steal, and then broke it open when Gaylon’s home run left the yard

“Honestly, that was a good pitch, he just went down and got it,” Koeneman said.

Presson worked 4 1/3 innings, keeping the Eagles off-balance until Galyon’s swing.

“I felt like Cole, he wanted the ball and he went out and competed his tail off,” Roberts said. “It is a 1-1 game in the fifth and Galyon is one of the best hitters in the state and he came up in a big moment there and hit a home run. That gave them a little more breathing room. I am sure that made them feel a little more comfortable.”

Seymour added three more runs in the sixth with help from a couple of errors and a two-run double by Seth Shaw.