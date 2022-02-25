WATCH NOW: REGION 1-3A GIRLS TOURNEY: Cocke County downs Sullivan East, 66-64

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – It was Niethammer time.

Paige Niethammer hit a layup with 4 seconds left to lift Cocke County to a 66-64 Region 1-3A quarterfinal victory over Sullivan East on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.

Cocke County (26-6), which is one of three District 2 teams with at least 25 wins, will visit top-seeded Greeneville in the semifinals on Monday.

Sullivan East finished an injury-filled season with a 25-10 record.

“Our kids played their tails off. We really executed what we wanted to execute, that is a really good basketball team right there,” Sullivan East head coach Allan Aubrey said. “That other district, their top three are three equal teams that are just tough.

“We knew when we didn’t win the district we were going to have our hands full with whoever was going to come out of there. I am proud of my kids, they played their butts off, it just didn’t go our way.”

Jenna Hare, who finished with a game-high 24 points, canned a pair of 3s in a span of eight seconds – the second of which came following a backcourt steal and assist by Riley Nelson – to knot the score at 62 with 2:14 to play.

“I thought down the stretch when Jenna hit the 3 to tie it I thought we were going to win just because we have been overcomers all year,” Aubrey said. “I thought we would find a way, but the ball went in one more time for them.”

Sydney Clevenger and Hare each hit two free throws in the final minute to tie the score at 64 with 20.4 seconds to play. The Lady Red had led by eight with 5:20 to play.

“The momentum had gotten to their side, they got the crowd back into it and we were missing a free throw and they were going and hitting a 3 and the lead slowly disappeared,” Cocke County head coach Chris Mintz said. “Then they hit that big shot to tie it up and we called a timeout, drew up a nice play and they executed it great and we hit our layup and hopefully they missed that last one.

“I hate somebody had to lose that game, that was a good one.”

Cocke County got the ball to the 6-foot Niethammer, who was able to avoid a charge from Hare and make what turned into a wide-open bank shot for the final margin.

“I felt her on my side and I figured she was going to flop and when she flopped I thought they were going to call a foul on me,” said Niethammer, who played with four fouls for the final 5:08 of the game. “I was pretty happy they didn’t because they had been calling it all night.”

Hare worked the ball downcourt, but her off-balanced running 3 at the buzzer missed its mark. In the end, Niethammer, who had 18 points, was too much for the Patriots.

“She is bigger than us. We did what we could and we thought if Jenna could get back and take a charge, that would be the best way that we could possibly defend it,” Aubrey said. “We rolled the dice and that is what we tried to do and it just didn’t work out.”

Sullivan East, which regained the services of Nelson – who had missed the previous two games in concussion protocol - led 32-28 at the break, but Cocke County outscored the Patriots 22-10 in the third, many of those in transition following long rebounds to take a 50-42 lead into the final quarter.

“They went to a zone and kind of made us slog a little bit and we didn’t attack it very well for about three or four possessions and then they got these run-outs that we could just never get back to,” Aubrey said.

Gracie Gregg added 17 points for Cocke County and Clevenger added three 3s and 16 points for the Lady Red, which won their regional game this decade.

Hare, who had five of the Patriots’ 3s, will enter her senior campaign fourth on East’s scoring list with 1,760 points. Hayley Grubb had four 3s and 17 points to end her career seventh on that list with 1,527 points. Nelson finished 1,011 points for the Patriots.

It was an adversity-filled season for the Patriots, with Hannah Hodge, Grubb and Nelson all missing time with injuries. Hodge had eight points in the season finale.

“As a team we have fought adversity all year long,” Aubrey said. “We have only had six games all year where we have had all of our players and not on limited minutes. That is hard, and we were still able to pull out 25 wins facing all that adversity…

“We just kept facing adversity all year long and we kept bouncing back.”

