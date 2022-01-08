WATCH NOW: Prep Wrestling: BILL BRIMER BRAWL IN THE HALL: THS' Roller takes 138-pound title

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Tennessee High wrestler Perry Roller entered his senior season with an extra dose of motivation.
After qualifying for the state tournament as a freshman and sophomore, Roller fell short of a state bid last year due to a dramatic weight cut just before the regional meet. Due to COVID-19, only two wrestlers advanced out of regionals.
“That was tough,” Roller said. “I lost some matches I should have won, but I’ve been working hard ever since.”
Roller (16-3) was helped by another round of motivational fuel in Saturday’s Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall.
“I wanted to show out for my team,” Roller said.
Mission accomplished. Roller won the 138-round weight class with a second round pin and was selected as the top wrestler for the lower weight classes.
“This award means a lot to me,” Roller said. “I felt like I could have won my match quicker, but I did what I needed to do.”
Displayed mobility and quickness, Roller clinched the win with a classic grapevine headlock.
Castlewood junior Adam Gibson (21-3) also had a point to prove at 113 pounds.
Gibson is a two-time defending Virginia High School League state champion. But this season, Gibson has finished second to opponents from larger schools in the Indian Classic at Dobyns-Bennett, the Bobby Bates Classic in Wise and the Agie Skeens tournament in Grundy.
“Those losses kind of brought me down to earth and helped me realize that I can’t win every time. The competition was strong again today, but I wanted to break out of that slump today,” Gibson said.
The slump for Gibson ended with a pin at 3:13.
“Those losses taught me what areas I need to work on,” Gibson said. “I need to take shot instead of hesitating.”
Gibson, who has a career varsity record of 96-8, began his wrestling adventure 11 years ago with the Castlewood youth wresting program.
“I looked up to older wrestlers and set goals,” Gibson said. “I’ve put in the work and it’s helped that our high school program has grown.”
Castlewood’s Sam Gibson (24-4) lost in the 106 pound finals Saturday.
West Virginia power St. Albans compiled 217.5 points to earn the team title, with Dobyns-Bennett (158.5), David Crockett (145.5), Greeneville (108.5) and John Battle (91) rounding out the top five
Greeneville senior Kodiak Cannedy (15-2) was named as the top wrestler for the upper weight classes after storming through the 170-pound class and pinning Jason Pittman of John Battle in 30 seconds for the title.
A three-time state champion, Cannedy was ranked nationally earlier this season.
“To be honest, I don’t really keep up with my wins or rankings,” Cannedy said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was five and I’ve still got so much more growing to do.”
Cannedy, who has committed to wrestle University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has pinned his way through all three of his state tournament triumphs.
“It would be neat if I could do that again,” Cannedy said. “I lost in overtime in this tournament last year, so I got some redemption today.”
As for his unique first names, Cannedy credits his father.
“Dad wanted to be strong and social, just like the Kodiak bear,” Cannedy said.
The story for St. Albans involves a year-round training program directed by veteran coach Daren Gilfilen.
“Most of our kids are sophomores, and they’ve been with me since age 5 of 6,” Gilfilen said.
The St. Albans lineup featured three defending Class AAA state champs who are also nationally ranked. Saturday was the fourth appearance in the Brawl in the Hall and first team title for the school located between Huntington and Charleston.
In one of the top clashes of the day, nationally-ranked 126-pounder Matthew Mcafee of St. Albans pinned Grundy’s Carson Griffey in 1:44.
The list of second-place finishers included Wise County Central’s Landon Davis (145), Castlewood’s Jacob Maxfield (182) and Brady Sturgill of Wise County Central at 285.
The happiest wrestler at Viking Hall late Saturday night was Roller.
“I knew this event was coming up and I’ve just been rolling with the flow until the day arrived,” Roller said. “It was a good win, but we’ve still got a long and tough road ahead this season.
