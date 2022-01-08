WATCH NOW: Prep Wrestling: BILL BRIMER BRAWL IN THE HALL: THS' Roller takes 138-pound title

A three-time state champion, Cannedy was ranked nationally earlier this season.

“To be honest, I don’t really keep up with my wins or rankings,” Cannedy said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was five and I’ve still got so much more growing to do.”

Cannedy, who has committed to wrestle University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has pinned his way through all three of his state tournament triumphs.

“It would be neat if I could do that again,” Cannedy said. “I lost in overtime in this tournament last year, so I got some redemption today.”

As for his unique first names, Cannedy credits his father.

“Dad wanted to be strong and social, just like the Kodiak bear,” Cannedy said.

The story for St. Albans involves a year-round training program directed by veteran coach Daren Gilfilen.

“Most of our kids are sophomores, and they’ve been with me since age 5 of 6,” Gilfilen said.