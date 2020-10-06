WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central tops Blue Devils, clinches Region 1-AA berth

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan Central Cougars senior volleyball player Taylor Wilson helped devise an emergency plan this summer.
That foresight paid dividends Tuesday as the Cougars posted a 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 win over the Unicoi County Blue Devils in the District 1-AA semifinals.
“Since we couldn’t do anything associated with the school due to COVID-19, we got together just before June and constructed our own practices twice a week,” Wilson said. “After being away from each other during quarantine, that experience really helped give us a nudge when our regular practice and season began.”
The cohesion and balance of the Cougars was evident Tuesday.
Gracie Olinger led the hit parade with 11 kills, while the 5-foot-10 Wilson (eight kills) and 6-1 senior Elaina Vaughan (six kills, five aces) were also effective. Setter Haley Wilson supplied 33 assists and Emalyne Hubbard collected 15 digs.
The Cougars (18-5) will look to extend their longest playoff run since 2004 on Thursday with a home match against hosting Sullivan South for the District 1-AA title. The rivals split a pair of regular season matches.
Central feature six seniors
“And each player is so good in her own way,” said Taylor Wilson, a three-year starter.
The calling cards for Haley Wilson include the orchestration of the offense and the timely distribution of the ball to her power hitters. When the Blue Devils grabbed leads of 9-3 and 15-8 in the second set, Wilson remained calm.
“We all connect really well together, and that helps at times like that,” Haley Wilson said.
After Central rallied to tie the second set at 19-19, Vaughan flashed her versatility with three straight winners off her jump-serve.
“Elaina takes control when she gets back there,” Haley Wilson said.
So what was Haley Wilson thinking this summer as area athletes faced the anxiety of COVID-19?
“It was really stressful because at first we didn’t think we were going to have a season,” Wilson said. “But as soon as we got started, everything came together.”
Unicoi County (8-9) was paced by Shelby Miller (13 kills, eight digs), Savannah Sparks (four kills) and Raquel Torres with eight digs.
“We gave Central a good run and blocked Vaughan well, but that’s a great passing team with great hitters,” UC coach Shelley Swinehart said. “That experience of Central shows. They’ve got six seniors, and I’ve just got one.”
Central coach Logan Kemp expected a challenge from the Blue Devils.
“They have some good hitters and we knew they were going to take advantage of that,” Kemp said. “I think a couple of our players were a little nervous, and that will happen in tournament matches. But once we settled down and played our system, we got more comfortable.”
Taylor Wilson admitted that her teammates have come a long way since the angst-ridden summer months
“I think we all did a really good job of not panicking,” Wilson said. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a season, but we knew that we needed to practice. And we found a way.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!