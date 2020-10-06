WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central tops Blue Devils, clinches Region 1-AA berth

The calling cards for Haley Wilson include the orchestration of the offense and the timely distribution of the ball to her power hitters. When the Blue Devils grabbed leads of 9-3 and 15-8 in the second set, Wilson remained calm.

“We all connect really well together, and that helps at times like that,” Haley Wilson said.

After Central rallied to tie the second set at 19-19, Vaughan flashed her versatility with three straight winners off her jump-serve.

“Elaina takes control when she gets back there,” Haley Wilson said.

So what was Haley Wilson thinking this summer as area athletes faced the anxiety of COVID-19?

“It was really stressful because at first we didn’t think we were going to have a season,” Wilson said. “But as soon as we got started, everything came together.”

Unicoi County (8-9) was paced by Shelby Miller (13 kills, eight digs), Savannah Sparks (four kills) and Raquel Torres with eight digs.

“We gave Central a good run and blocked Vaughan well, but that’s a great passing team with great hitters,” UC coach Shelley Swinehart said. “That experience of Central shows. They’ve got six seniors, and I’ve just got one.”