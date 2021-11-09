WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: New at the top; Chilhowie tops Rebels 3-1, ends Patrick Henry’s three-year run of Region 1D championships

SALTVILLE, Va. – Chilhowie senior Mari-Beth Boardwine and her classmates had a favorite destination this past summer and spring
It wasn’t the pool, the beach or Gatlinburg.
“It was open gym at the high school,” Boardwine said. “We all came every chance we could no matter how nice the weather was. We wanted to be ready for volleyball season.”
That preparation paid off Tuesday as the Chilhowie Warriors posted a 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels for the Region 1D volleyball championship at Northwood High School.
PH stopped Chilhowie in four sets for the Hogoheegee District tournament title. According to Boardwine, the Warriors took mental notes from that loss.
“We learned that we can’t get down on ourselves if we lose a set,” said Boardwine, a four-year starter. “Even though we lost the second set tonight, we came right back.”
Following Tuesday’s first set marathon, Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson had a message for her team.
“We talked about settling down because the girls were extremely excited,” Robinson said. “The adrenaline was pumping for everyone, but we had to get back to our game.”
Robinson delivered another message when Chilhowie fell behind 8-7 in set four. That’s when the Warriors regained control of the net.
“We had some good hitting on the front row, but we also played great defense and passed well,” Robinson said.
The 5-foot-10 Boardwine, one of four seniors for the Warriors, compiled 10 kills, seven digs and six blocks Tuesday.
Other leaders for Chilhowie included Hannah Goodwin (19 kills, 13 digs), Chloe Adams (15 digs, 14 assists), Hannnah Manns (15 digs, five kills), Keena Russell (15 digs) and Josie Sheets with 25 assists, 12 digs, and seven kills and 12
“The sets from Josie were perfect,” Boardwine said.
Chilhowie (21-7) will host Narrows Saturday in the Class 1 quarterfinals, while PH (25-3) must travel to defending state champ Auburn.
“We didn’t want another road game,” Boardwine said. “We’ve all pushed to this reach point in our program, and our fans really turned out tonight. I’m just thankful to be a part of this.”
Robinson said the Warriors earned a regional title five years ago, and advanced to the Class 1 state semifinals the year before that.
PH has started slow in several tournament matches, but this time the Rebels never recovered.
“We’ve been having a hard time finding a rhythm in the first set. That gave Chilhowie all the momentum tonight, and we just couldn’t find it,” PH coach Pam Newberry said.
The Rebels also struggled at times on serves and defense.
“This gym is different and the wall is not as close to what we were used to. But that’s just an excuse,” Newberry said. “Those were unforced errors that we shouldn’t be making.”
With junior hitter Avery Maiden unleashing her power, PH found some answers in the second set. The Rebels then fell behind 8-3 in the third set before Newberry called for a timeout.
“We had things going for a while, but Chilhowie just kept coming,” Newberry said.
The PH coaching staff does not release individual stats. Maiden, Zoe Miller, Logan Newberry, Addie Hahn, Baleigh Belcher and Lauren Stauffer all played major roles for PH.
Before Tuesday, the only losses for PH came in the regular season to Auburn and Chilhowie.
“Our players just have to trust each other. They didn’t do that tonight for whatever reason,” Newberry said.
The Warriors advanced the regional finals with a win at Thomas Walker and a victory against Honaker.
“We’ve played some really good opponents with strong hitters. That helped us gain confidence tonight for Avery,” Robinson said.
Robinson said the devotion of her players has never wavered.
“When we able to have practices this summer, the girls would be there. It would be hot as heck, and they still came,” Robinson said.
