WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: New at the top; Chilhowie tops Rebels 3-1, ends Patrick Henry’s three-year run of Region 1D championships

SALTVILLE, Va. – Chilhowie senior Mari-Beth Boardwine and her classmates had a favorite destination this past summer and spring

It wasn’t the pool, the beach or Gatlinburg.

“It was open gym at the high school,” Boardwine said. “We all came every chance we could no matter how nice the weather was. We wanted to be ready for volleyball season.”

That preparation paid off Tuesday as the Chilhowie Warriors posted a 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Patrick Henry Rebels for the Region 1D volleyball championship at Northwood High School.

PH stopped Chilhowie in four sets for the Hogoheegee District tournament title. According to Boardwine, the Warriors took mental notes from that loss.

“We learned that we can’t get down on ourselves if we lose a set,” said Boardwine, a four-year starter. “Even though we lost the second set tonight, we came right back.”

Following Tuesday’s first set marathon, Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson had a message for her team.

“We talked about settling down because the girls were extremely excited,” Robinson said. “The adrenaline was pumping for everyone, but we had to get back to our game.”