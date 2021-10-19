WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mixed Signal; Sullivan East falls in Class 2 state opener, Patriots face elimination match today

ROCKVALE, Tenn. — Despite a competitive and hard-fought game, Sullivan East fell to Signal Mountain 24-16, 25-23, 27-25 in the opening round of the TSSAA state volleyball tournament at Rockvale High School near Murfreesboro.

For Sullivan East (21-8), this is their first appearance in the state tournament since 2010.

“Well I mean that’s exciting,” said Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal, “you know you come down here, and even though I have a veteran team, we came out tonight and I felt like we were a little intimidated. We started out really tense, and when we play our best ball we are really loose, and relaxed.

“We got to it at points tonight, but we never really did finish, and I feel like we let our nerves get the best of us a little bit. Signal Mountain is a good team, and they are quick, you know when we played our ball, and controlled our pass, and when we hit the ball well, we played well. So we have to take care of us, and by that we have got to control the ball better than we did tonight.”

Sullivan East fell behind 12-8 in the first game, with a long and diving rally taking place on that point. This was the closest score of the game, with Sullivan East falling behind 18-12 and never quite put it all together as it finished 24-16.