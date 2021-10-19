WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Mixed Signal; Sullivan East falls in Class 2 state opener, Patriots face elimination match today

ROCKVALE, Tenn. — Despite a competitive and hard-fought game, Sullivan East fell to Signal Mountain 24-16, 25-23, 27-25 in the opening round of the TSSAA state volleyball tournament at Rockvale High School near Murfreesboro.
For Sullivan East (21-8), this is their first appearance in the state tournament since 2010.
“Well I mean that’s exciting,” said Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal, “you know you come down here, and even though I have a veteran team, we came out tonight and I felt like we were a little intimidated. We started out really tense, and when we play our best ball we are really loose, and relaxed.
“We got to it at points tonight, but we never really did finish, and I feel like we let our nerves get the best of us a little bit. Signal Mountain is a good team, and they are quick, you know when we played our ball, and controlled our pass, and when we hit the ball well, we played well. So we have to take care of us, and by that we have got to control the ball better than we did tonight.”
Sullivan East fell behind 12-8 in the first game, with a long and diving rally taking place on that point. This was the closest score of the game, with Sullivan East falling behind 18-12 and never quite put it all together as it finished 24-16.
By the second set it appeared the Patriots were more comfortable, and flew out of the gates, jumping to a quick 6-0 lead in large part to a dominant opening serve performance by junior Hannah Hodge, notching three aces in six points. Signal Mountain (18-16) answered by cutting the lead to two at 11-9. A long rally at 12-9 ended by a ball sitting on the net for what seemed like an hour, before a Sullivan East net interference call gave the point to Signal Mountain.
The second game was by far the closest, with the score being tied at 12-12, 14-14, 18-18, 19-19, 21-21, 22-22, until Signal Mountain edged out at the end to seal the game at 25-23.
The third and final game of the match was just as close. A lightning quick strike by senior standout Riley Nelson gave Sullivan East an early 4-2 lead, but Signal Mountain orchestrated a quick counterattack to tie it at 4-4. The stakes were the highest in this closing set, with the crowd erupting when points were awarded, and holding silent with bated breath when the ball was in the air.
A rally between the teams when tied at 6-6 gave a new meaning to the word “volley,” as neither side would give up the point, in large part due to Sullivan East senior Avery Johnson making multiple diving digs to save the point.
The third game featured as many ties as the second, but Signal Mountain once again pulled away right at the end, winning 27-25, and securing the victory of a match which could have gone either way.
Nelson cherishes playing in the state tournament at the end of a year in which she already accomplished so much.
“Well I feel like my career has gone great. It’s increased every year, I feel like we’ve gotten better as a team, I feel like I’ve gotten better as a player,” Nelson said. “Obviously this game wasn’t the best game...I hope we end on a good note. But up until this point, if it ended I would be happy with where we’ve made it.”
Sullivan East will look to avoid elimination today by playing Lawrence County at 5 p.m.
“It was super close,” added Graybeal. “I don’t feel like by any means we didn’t come down here and get blown out. Obviously, this is not the result we wanted, but I’m hoping that now that we have one under our belt, we can come out tomorrow and be a little bit more relaxed.”