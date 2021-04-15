WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Falcons grounded; Hidden Valley ends Abingdon’s season, defeats Falcons 3-0 in Region 3D championship game

“We were making plays, but we weren’t taking control of the offense,” Kiser said. “Once we started running our offense in the way we planned, we made some things happen.”

AHS grabbed leads of 12-7 and 14-13 in the third set.

“Abingdon is always so good, disciplined and scrappy. Every time we play them, I stress out,” Hidden Valley head coach Carla Ponn said.

Six-foot junior leaper Cam Davenport eased the tension for the Titans (13-2) by collecting 21 kills and 10 digs. Senior Maddie Clouser (12 kills, 12 digs) and junior Faith Mitchell (25 assists) were the other leaders for the Titans. Clouser is the lone senior for HV.

Ponn had an extensive scouting report on the Falcons thanks in large part to AHS games streamed on NFHS Network.

“I watched every game they played, and I know a lot of people,” Ponn said. “Coming in, we knew that Cam (had to produce, we had to play good defense and we had to apply pressure. Blevins is a great player for (Abingdon).”

Hidden Valley has won the Class 3 state title twice and finished runner-up three times, with the most recent crown coming in 2016 when the Titans also won a regional match at AHS.