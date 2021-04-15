WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Falcons grounded; Hidden Valley ends Abingdon’s season, defeats Falcons 3-0 in Region 3D championship game

ABINGDON, Va. – Despite the graduation of five battle-tested seniors, the Abingdon Falcon volleyball team steamed to a 13-2 record this season
But a familiar roadblock emerged Thursday.
The Hidden Valley Titans used power, smarts and depth to take a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 win in the Region 3D championship.
“It’s been a good run and I could not be prouder,” first-year AHS coach Lora Kiser said.
The Falcons fell behind 10-2 in the opening set. The rally by AHS was a hallmark of the team, Kiser said.
“These girls have so much determination,” Kiser said. “Entering this season, there were those who doubted that we would even make it to the district championship.
“But we proved them wrong and made it to the regional championship after having been counted out.”
AHS has made several trips to face Hidden Valley in the regional playoffs, including a second-round loss last season.
Kiser thinks her team could have played better Thursday against the Titans.
“I wouldn’t go as far to say that was the best team we’ve seen all year, but they executed well,” Kiser said.
Abby Boyd led AHS with 19 assists, 14 digs and five kills, while Morgan Blevins (nine kills, seven digs), Lacie Bertke (12 digs), Alexis Brown (seven kills) and Jennings Woods (five kills) also played well.
“We were making plays, but we weren’t taking control of the offense,” Kiser said. “Once we started running our offense in the way we planned, we made some things happen.”
AHS grabbed leads of 12-7 and 14-13 in the third set.
“Abingdon is always so good, disciplined and scrappy. Every time we play them, I stress out,” Hidden Valley head coach Carla Ponn said.
Six-foot junior leaper Cam Davenport eased the tension for the Titans (13-2) by collecting 21 kills and 10 digs. Senior Maddie Clouser (12 kills, 12 digs) and junior Faith Mitchell (25 assists) were the other leaders for the Titans. Clouser is the lone senior for HV.
Ponn had an extensive scouting report on the Falcons thanks in large part to AHS games streamed on NFHS Network.
“I watched every game they played, and I know a lot of people,” Ponn said. “Coming in, we knew that Cam (had to produce, we had to play good defense and we had to apply pressure. Blevins is a great player for (Abingdon).”
Hidden Valley has won the Class 3 state title twice and finished runner-up three times, with the most recent crown coming in 2016 when the Titans also won a regional match at AHS.
“We usually come up against Hidden Valley at some point in the regions,” Kiser said. “We knew what we were up against. “
The Falcons ran a couple different defenses to compensate for the power of HV.
“But they found holes,” Kiser said.
The Falcons will graduate five seniors, including Bertke, Blevins and Brown.
“We definitely proved a lot of points this season,” said Bertke, a two-year starter. “We really bonded on and off the court.”
All season long, Brown played through an injury to her hitting shoulder.
“It’s been a very eventful run,” Brown said. “At the beginning of the season, we only had 25 fans at matches and we had to make our own energy. We fought together and became a family.”
While the Falcons must reload against next season, Kiser said the future is bright.
“This doesn’t end tonight,” Kiser said. “We’ve got a lot of goals, and this match was a motivator to keep pushing forward.”
