WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL Chilhowie continues ‘interesting’ season

The Warriors actually dropped the first two points in the match.

“We were a little nervous, but we have a lot of confidence and performed well overall,” Boardwine said. “We talked, we moved and we played as a team.”

To be extra safe, the Chilhowie players decided to wear face masks during matches beginning with the Hogoheegee District tournament.

According to 17-year Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson, the Warriors began the season with a fundamental goal.

“When we finally came back off quarantine, the girls were tickled just to have the chance to play,” Robinson said. “With everything that’s been thrown their way, I feel they’re just now getting used to each other and starting to click. We’re getting better every time we enter the gym, and I can’t ask for more than that.”

Twin Valley also ran an COVID-19 obstacle course. Due to a school-wide quarantine, the Panthers were forced to delay the start of pre-season practice. A 10-day quarantine soon followed.

“We were only able to play matches within the Black Diamond District,” TV coach Brittany Belcher said. “That made it hard to adjust tonight to the best team we’ve seen in Chilhowie.”