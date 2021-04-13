WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL Chilhowie continues ‘interesting’ season

CHILHOWIE, Va. – The Chilhowie Warriors improved to 10-3 in volleyball Tuesday with a sweep over the Twin Valley Panthers in the Region ID quarterfinals.
Now for the rest of the story.
Following the first two matches of the season, Chilhowie faced a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 issues. After returning to the court, the Warriors were forced to play eight matches over a two-week span and still saw two matches cancelled.
“It’s been an interesting year,” Chilhowie junior Mari-Beth Boardwine said.
Things will get more interesting Thursday when Chilhowie travels to Eastside for the semifinals.
“We were finally able to get into a flow after that busy two-week stretch, and we’ve been progressing with each match since then,’ Boardwine said.
Chilhowie displayed a variety of weapons en route to its 25-11, 25-8, 25-17 decision over Twin Valley.
Not bad for a team with just two seniors in libero Dixie Mullinax and outside hitter Caitlin Pierce.
“We’re pretty young, but we have lot of balance and unity,” said Boardwine, a three-year starter.
The 5-foot-10 Boardwine set the pace Tuesday with 12 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks and 3 aces. Mullinax (18 digs), Pierce (10 digs, 4 kills), Josie Sheets (13 assists, 7 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces) and Lakken Hanshew (6 kills) also played well.
The Warriors actually dropped the first two points in the match.
“We were a little nervous, but we have a lot of confidence and performed well overall,” Boardwine said. “We talked, we moved and we played as a team.”
To be extra safe, the Chilhowie players decided to wear face masks during matches beginning with the Hogoheegee District tournament.
According to 17-year Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson, the Warriors began the season with a fundamental goal.
“When we finally came back off quarantine, the girls were tickled just to have the chance to play,” Robinson said. “With everything that’s been thrown their way, I feel they’re just now getting used to each other and starting to click. We’re getting better every time we enter the gym, and I can’t ask for more than that.”
Twin Valley also ran an COVID-19 obstacle course. Due to a school-wide quarantine, the Panthers were forced to delay the start of pre-season practice. A 10-day quarantine soon followed.
“We were only able to play matches within the Black Diamond District,” TV coach Brittany Belcher said. “That made it hard to adjust tonight to the best team we’ve seen in Chilhowie.”
The Panthers (7-4) were victimized several times Tuesday by shots that bounced off the ceiling beam and sky lights.
The leaders for TV were junior Kamyrn Vance (16 digs), sophomore Haylee Moore (7 digs, 5 kills), senior Makayla Keen (10 digs), senior Maddie Witt (7 digs) and junior Alexis Fuller with 7 digs.
“We had a pretty slow start, but we started playing by third set,” Belcher said. “Chilhowie just hits the ball so hard. It’s definitely been a challenging season.”
Twin Valley earned its regional ticket by winning a five-set thriller against Buchanan County rival Grundy.
The only losses for Chilhowie have come against Patrick Henry (twice) and Marion. In addition to three seniors, the Warriors rely on four juniors and three sophomores.
“We all worked hard for this opportunity over the summer,” Boardwine said. “It’s been tough at times but I’m super proud of this team.”
