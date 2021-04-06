WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bearcats claw past Richlands, will meet Marion in SWD finals

A three-year starter, Ratcliffe confounds blockers with her leaping ability and timing.

“That just comes natural for me,” Ratcliffe said. “Going up and getting is a kill is the best feeling ever.”

Johnson is certainly a member of the Ratcliffe fan club.

“Adie is amazing with that vertical leap and the way she takes off so fast,” Johnson said. “I plan on coming at all teams with big hitters at every position.

The 5-10 Jones added 12 kills.

Just how good is Jones?

“She’s the best,” Ratcliffe said. “I couldn’t ask for a better teammate.”

The other standouts for VHS included seniors Kelly Locke (11 digs), Bre Owens (seven digs), Maddy Moore (six digs) and Hampton, who distributed 29 assists.

“We just try to play to our ability and not worry about what the other team is doing,” Jones said. “If I’m having an off night, we’ve got several other talented players who can pick it up.”

Did Jones expect the Bearcats to be perfect at this point in the season?