WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Another Maiden guides Rebels to Hogoheegee title

EMORY, Va. – The Ella Maiden era is over at Patrick Henry, but another Maiden has become a big smash in volleyball.

Avery Maiden, younger sister of current Milligan University star Ella Maiden, delivered 17 kills Thursday as the PH Rebels took a 20-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15 win over the Chilhowie Warriors for the Hogoheegee District tournament title.

“I miss my sister a lot because she’s always so uplifting, but her success in college inspires me,” Avery said.

The Rebels (24-2) needed some inspiration Thursday after Chilhowie took the first set. Enter Maiden and three senior starters.

“Chilhowie comes with a lot of energy, and it just took a little while to get into our groove,” Maiden said.

Logan Newberry set the PH groove with 26 assists, 16 digs, five kills and five blocks. The other standouts for the Rebels were Lauren Stauffer (10 digs, eight kills), Baleigh Belcher (nine digs, seven aces), Addie Hahn (seven aces, six kills) and Zoe Miller with 10 digs.

The Warriors (18-7) won at PH earlier this season, while the Rebels won a wild contest at Chilhowie Middle School. The only other loss for the Rebels came against Auburn.