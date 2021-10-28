WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Another Maiden guides Rebels to Hogoheegee title

EMORY, Va. – The Ella Maiden era is over at Patrick Henry, but another Maiden has become a big smash in volleyball.
Avery Maiden, younger sister of current Milligan University star Ella Maiden, delivered 17 kills Thursday as the PH Rebels took a 20-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15 win over the Chilhowie Warriors for the Hogoheegee District tournament title.
“I miss my sister a lot because she’s always so uplifting, but her success in college inspires me,” Avery said.
The Rebels (24-2) needed some inspiration Thursday after Chilhowie took the first set. Enter Maiden and three senior starters.
“Chilhowie comes with a lot of energy, and it just took a little while to get into our groove,” Maiden said.
Logan Newberry set the PH groove with 26 assists, 16 digs, five kills and five blocks. The other standouts for the Rebels were Lauren Stauffer (10 digs, eight kills), Baleigh Belcher (nine digs, seven aces), Addie Hahn (seven aces, six kills) and Zoe Miller with 10 digs.
The Warriors (18-7) won at PH earlier this season, while the Rebels won a wild contest at Chilhowie Middle School. The only other loss for the Rebels came against Auburn.
“Patrick Henry is a great team, and they always give us a really good match,” 17-year Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson said. “Our team has improved so much since the beginning of the year, and we were ready tonight.
“We got a little down after that first set, but I’m pleased overall.”
Chilhowie won the district tournament in the spring after PH opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. The Warriors have four seniors this season.
Standouts for Chilhowie Thursday included Keena Russell (11 digs), Mari-Beth Boardwine (12 kills), Hannah Goodwin (six kills, five digs), Josie Sheets (10 assists) and Chloe Adams with six digs.
Several of the Chilhowie players have competed with PH on the Southwest Virginia elite travel volleyball team.
Robinson said her team will make the long trip to Thomas Walker Tuesday in the opening round of the Region ID playoffs.
The Rebels advanced to the Class 1 semifinals in the spring season before falling to Auburn, who capped off an 18-0 season with its fifth state crown.
Ella Maiden was one of five seniors on that squad.
“We’re strong all the way around this season,” PH coach Pam Ratliff Newberry said. “Even though we have a couple standouts, we haven’t relied on just one of two players.
“We made some mental mistakes in the first set tonight, but we knew Chilhowie was coming for us.”
As a freshman, Avery Maiden was a slender 5-foot-8. Now as a junior, Maiden has morphed into a 5-foot-11 power hitter.
“Avery has put on some muscle, and it has helped,” Newberry said.
PH will host a Region 1D match on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Avery Maiden is anxious to share more good news with her big sister.
“Yes, we’ll talk soon,” Avery said.
Patrick Henry also earned the junior varsity championship Thursday with a 25-19, 25-17 sweep over Lebanon.
