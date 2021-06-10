WATCH NOW: PREP TENNIS: John Battle, Wise Central claim Class 2 state tennis titles

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Yes Virginia, high schools in the far southwest corner of the state still know how to play championship tennis.

Following a Thursday morning of traffic jams on Interstate 81, an afternoon of endless rain and delays, and an evening of heat and tension inside the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center at Virginia Tech, the John Battle Trojan boys and Wise County Central Warriors girls earned their first VHSL Class 2 team tennis titles.

John Battle and Wise Central both posted 5-0 decisions over Poquoson.

At end of the marathon day, 65-year-old John Battle coach Tim Sholes was emotional.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Sholes said. “I’ll be honest, I wanted to win a state championship before I got out of coaching. I could not be prouder of these guys.”

For the Wise Central girls, the big trophy builds on the long run of success authored by the J.J. Kelly girls. J.J. Kelly consolidated with Pound in 2011 to form Wise Central.

The tone was set for the Warriors by a familiar face. Senior Hannah McAmis overcame a painful injury to take a 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles.