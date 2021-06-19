WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Whited homers Eastside past Thomas Walker

EWING, Va. - Eastside Spartans softball player Anna Whited embarked on a search and destroy mission Saturday.
The multi-talented five-foot-seven senior was searching for the riseball that Thomas Walker freshman pitcher Eden Muncy relied on to beat Eastside twice this season
“(Muncy) loves that riseball, and I was looking for it,” Whited said.
Mission accomplished.
Whited smacked two home runs off Muncy Saturday to guide Eastside to a 13-0 win over the TW Pioneers in the Region 1D title game
Eastside (14-2) will travel to Region C champion Auburn Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Class 1 semifinal round. Auburn features University of Georgia commit Kirsten Fleet in the circle
The Spartans tuned up Saturday with an 11-hit attack that included an eight-run fifth inning.
Whited hit both of her homers in the fifth, including an inside-the-park number the broke up the scoreless match between Muncy and Eastside junior Tinley Hamilton.
“I didn’t even know where the ball was on that first homer. I just kept going,” Whited said. “It doesn’t matter who gets a hit with his team. The offense just keeps flowing.”
Whited has signed to play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College Wise.
Hamilton paced the Spartans with three hits, while Taylor Clay and Cloey Bailey each collected two hits and Taylor Perry homered.
The Spartans recently sought out former UVa.-Wise star pitcher Taylor Brandts for some extra batting practice.
“We brought Taylor in because we needed to start hitting the ball a lot better than we had been,” Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said.
Just like Whited, Hamilton was prepared for the Muncy riseball.
“We knew that it was coming, and we worked and worked on reading it and picking it up,” Hamilton said. “(Muncy) can throw her riseball at several different levels, and that makes it tougher to hit. We’ve kind of learned how to recognize the spin, so we can lay off it.”
Hamilton was in control in the circle. The left-hander did allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning when No. 9 batter Kaytee Livesay connected on a line drive that just went under the glove of the Eastside center fielder. Muncy added the only other hit in the seventh, as Hamilton recorded 11 strikeouts with no walks.
“We’ve talked to Tinley about some different things that we needed to get done, and she performed today just like we had hoped,” Atwood said.
According to Thomas Walker coach Noelle Owens, Saturday’s crowd was the largest in program history. The Pioneers TW (12-3) won the Cumberland District title for the first time despite having just two seniors on the roster. The Pioneers, who started three freshmen Saturday, were hurt Saturday by four errors.
“It’s definitely been a year to remember,” Owens said. “These girls have given total effort all year and we’re extremely proud of them.”
Entering this season, Owens said the Pioneers had gone winless the in the Cumberland District for eight straight years. The first-year coach credited her young squad for setting a new standard for the program.
“This season has motivated our athletes and community,” Owen said. “I think we’re going to keep making history.”
Meanwhile, the Spartan continue add to their rich softball legacy
“We’ve been to this point in the playoffs several times, so we knew how to get the job done,” Whited said.
There was one other factor for the Spartans. They remembered those two losses against Thomas Walker.
“Oh yeah, we came here for revenge and we know what to do,” Whited said.
