WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Whited homers Eastside past Thomas Walker

Hamilton paced the Spartans with three hits, while Taylor Clay and Cloey Bailey each collected two hits and Taylor Perry homered.

The Spartans recently sought out former UVa.-Wise star pitcher Taylor Brandts for some extra batting practice.

“We brought Taylor in because we needed to start hitting the ball a lot better than we had been,” Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said.

Just like Whited, Hamilton was prepared for the Muncy riseball.

“We knew that it was coming, and we worked and worked on reading it and picking it up,” Hamilton said. “(Muncy) can throw her riseball at several different levels, and that makes it tougher to hit. We’ve kind of learned how to recognize the spin, so we can lay off it.”

Hamilton was in control in the circle. The left-hander did allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning when No. 9 batter Kaytee Livesay connected on a line drive that just went under the glove of the Eastside center fielder. Muncy added the only other hit in the seventh, as Hamilton recorded 11 strikeouts with no walks.

“We’ve talked to Tinley about some different things that we needed to get done, and she performed today just like we had hoped,” Atwood said.