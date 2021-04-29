WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Walkoff by Karleigh; Stephenson’s three-run blast in bottom of 7th lifts Northwood past Virginia High, 11-9

Owens finished with three hits, while Kylie Garrett added two singles and leadoff batter Carrie Patrick contributed a two-run triple and double. Patrick also excelled defensively at shortstop.

“Carrie is a special player,” Belcher said. “She gets after it every day in the weight room, practices hard and plays the game the right way.”

Garrett and catcher Harley Holmes were the lone seniors in a VHS lineup that included four sophomores and three freshmen.

“We put a big emphasis on hitting, and we have some girls that can swing it,” Belcher said. “Nine runs is enough to win most games.”

Northwood, which features seven seniors, was led on offense by Caroline Hayden (two singles), Lexie Crusenberry (two singles), Tia Crowgey (two singles), Olivia Briggs (two-run double) and Addy Counts (three RBIs).

Junior pitcher Cami Debusk struck out six and helped herself with a two-run single.

The heroine on this rainy night was Stephenson.

“Lord have mercy, that was a big home run by Karleigh,” Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan said. “Her attitude and work ethic is great, plus she can hit and play defense. Karleigh does everything and we’re glad to have her back.”