WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Spartan rule; Eastside pounds Northwood 12-1, will meet Thomas Walker for Region 1D softball crown

SALTVILLE, Va. – Softball pitchers take different paths to success in the circle.
The most common route is with a fastball or riseball.
Then there is Eastside Spartans senior left-hander Tinley Hamilton.
“My father (Matt Hamilton) taught me how to throw a screwball when I was 12,” Hamilton said. “We worked and worked in the backyard until I got it down, and I’ve been using it ever since.”
On Thursday, Hamilton worked her unique brand of magic as Eastside downed the Northwood Panthers 12-1 in the Region 1D semifinals. Eastside (13-3) travels to Cumberland District rival Thomas Walker (12-2) Saturday afternoon at 5 for the title.
Northwood (9-6) relied on a potent offense to win the Hogoheegee District regular season title, but the 5-foot-8 Hamilton allowed just five hits against the Panthers while striking out five.
Hamilton said she often sees confused looks from batters as they encounter her screwball.
“It has a lot of movement and goes away from right-handed batters,” Hamilton said. “I’ve learned that you need movement on your pitches if you’re going to be successful.”
Eastside gave Hamilton a comfort zone with a four-run outburst in the second inning. After the Spartans loaded the based with no outs, diminutive Maggie Odle slammed a two-run double off the center field fence and leadoff batter Taylor Perry followed with a run-scoring single.
“Our hitting was amazing. All those runs gave me confidence,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton also gained assurance from the defense of shortstop Kacie Jones. The senior displayed sure hands, lateral movement and a rocket arm in handling several chances and converting a double play.
“I have no worries at all when the ball is hit to Kacie because we can count on her to make all the plays,” Hamilton said. “We’ve all been playing together since age 10, and our bond is strong.”
Jones has signed to play softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Her sister, Kaylee, set the career home run record at UVa.-Wise this past season as a senior with 32.
Odle led the Spartans Thursday with two doubles, while Cloey Bailey drove in two runs on two singles. The Spartans were able to end the game early by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning.
The other obstacle for Northwood was defense, as the Panthers committed five errors while walking seven.
“We had a terrible day on defense,” Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan said. “Eastside has a good team and they hit the ball, and we just didn’t make the plays.”
Buchanan was impressed by the Hamilton screwball.
“That pitch is hard to get used to,” Buchanan said. “When we did hit the ball Eastside played good defense. That shortstop definitely has a strong arm.”
The loss ended the two-year run of regional titles for Northwood.
“This has been one of the most fun groups we’ve ever had,” Buchanan said. “We didn’t play well in our last two games this season, but did win the district championship.”
The Panthers must replace seven seniors.
“We’re really going to miss those seniors, but have some good kids returning along with some talent coming up,” Buchanan said. “This is a sad day, but we’re not going to go away quietly.”
Veteran Eastside coach Suzi Atwood knew what to expect from Buchanan and his accomplished pitching coach Nichole Poore.
“Nichole does a good job calling the pitches and B.J. always has his team ready,” Atwood said. “As you move on through the playoffs, you get a tighter strike zone. You have to learn how to deal with it and Tinley did a great job.”
The next challenge for Hamilton and company will come from Thomas Walker, which has defeated Eastside twice behind freshman sensation Eden Muncy.
“We know our weak spots and strengths against (Thomas Walker),” Hamilton said. “We have prepared to reach this point. Today, we knew that we were facing a good team and that we would have to play solid.”
Meanwhile, Hamilton is prepared to take her screwball magic show on the road.
“I’ve was able to get my screwball down in my eighth grade year, and now I just mostly throw it and a curveball,” Hamilton said.
What about all those formative backyard pitching sessions with her father, the former head football coach at Eastside?
“We still work all the time in the backyard,” Hamilton said. “You can always improve.”
