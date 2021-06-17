WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Spartan rule; Eastside pounds Northwood 12-1, will meet Thomas Walker for Region 1D softball crown

“Our hitting was amazing. All those runs gave me confidence,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also gained assurance from the defense of shortstop Kacie Jones. The senior displayed sure hands, lateral movement and a rocket arm in handling several chances and converting a double play.

“I have no worries at all when the ball is hit to Kacie because we can count on her to make all the plays,” Hamilton said. “We’ve all been playing together since age 10, and our bond is strong.”

Jones has signed to play softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Her sister, Kaylee, set the career home run record at UVa.-Wise this past season as a senior with 32.

Odle led the Spartans Thursday with two doubles, while Cloey Bailey drove in two runs on two singles. The Spartans were able to end the game early by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning.

The other obstacle for Northwood was defense, as the Panthers committed five errors while walking seven.

“We had a terrible day on defense,” Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan said. “Eastside has a good team and they hit the ball, and we just didn’t make the plays.”

Buchanan was impressed by the Hamilton screwball.