WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Picture Perkins; Richlands’ Perkins singles in bottom of 7th to lift Blue Tornado past Bearcats in SWD semis

“We got some big hits, had good pitching from Anna Stacy and played pretty solid defense for 20 outs,” VHS coach Andrew Belcher said. “We played well enough to win, but this game will humble you in a heartbeat.”

Alyssa Lee kicked off the drama the final inning drama for Richlands by reaching on a bunt. Following a line single by Gillian Guerriero, Stacy was able to retire power-hitting Erica Lamie on a fly out that moved Lee to third base.

After Guerriero swiped second base, Stacy struck out Racheal Rife.

It was time for Perkins to shine.

“Chloe is a jewel,” Cochran said. “She gives everything she’s got in every game, and she came through again.”

Perkins knows all about success. Her two cousins with softball standouts at Richlands, while Chloe was a member of the Class 2 state champion squad as a freshman.

“I broke my arm that freshman year, but I was able to come back and pinch-run late in the season,” Perkins said.

On Tuesday, Perkins singled twice and reached base three times. She’s hitting nearly .370 on the season.

The win clinched a home game in next week’s Region 2D playoffs for 10-3 Richlands.