WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Muncy pitches Thomas Walker to Cumberland title

COEBURN, Va. – New Thomas Walker softball coach Noelle Owens had an immediate reaction when she saw pitching prospect Eden Muncy at work for the first time last summer.
“I was like ‘Oh, my goodness.’ I knew she was going to be a star,” Owens said.
Flash forward to Wednesday’s showdown against the Eastside Spartans.
With the Cumberland District regular season title on the line, Muncy dominated as the TW Pioneers earned a 5-0 win.
Just how important was the victory for Pioneers?
“It’s the biggest in the history of our program,” Owens said.
Eastside had won every Cumberland regular season title since the school opened in 2011. But the Spartans had no answer for the steady Muncy.
Relying on four pitches, Muncy struck out 11 en route to a two-hitter. Eastside (9-2) did not collect a hit until senior Liz Brace singled to center field to start the fourth inning.
Earlier this season, Muncy led TW to a 2-1 defeat of Eastside.
“I didn’t expect all this in my first year,” Muncy said. “I was very nervous at the beginning of the season, but the nerves started to die down when I saw how much our team has improved.”
Thomas Walker (9-2, 9-1) crafted a 3-0 advantage by the fifth inning Wednesday behind a run-scoring double from Makayla Kidwell and a two-run double by No. 4 hitter Kaitlin Brown.
“Kaitlin is our senior leader and she stepped up big for us,” Owens said.
Thanks to the help of slick-fielding freshman shortstop Rylee Lawson, Muncy took care of the rest behind her wicked signature pitch.
“The riseball was my life-saver,” said Muncy, whose arsenal includes a screwball.
Eastside fans were on their feet in in the fifth inning when the Spartans loaded the bases with two outs. Watch out for the return of the riseball.
“I’ve been in that situation before,” Muncy said. “I knew that I had nothing to worry because my defense had me and there were two outs.”
Muncy ended the Eastside rally by striking out the No. 2 batter in the Eastside lineup. She then added a run-scoring groundout in the seventh inning before striking out Eastside offensive sensation Taylor Perry to end the game.
“You always hope that you can score, but we didn’t get it done,” Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said. “Thomas Walker just did what it takes to win.”
Eastside junior pitcher Tinley Hamilton, a left-hander, whiffed eight and allowed just five hits.
According to Atwood, Muncy presents a variety of challenges to hitters.
“She’s got a lot of speed too,” Atwood said. “We didn’t hit well, and that was because of (Muncy). She did a great job.”
Muncy credits her personal pitching coach Mark Byington from the Rye Cove community of Scott County for her rapid emergence in the circle.
“I started pitching in Little League and I had been to two coaches before I started working with Mark,” Muncy said. “I saw dramatic improvement, so we’ve stuck with Mark.”
Byington also serves as the coach for Muncy’s Southwest Virginia Shockers travel ball squad.
Muncy doesn’t need a history lesson on Thomas Walker softball.
“We checked the trophy case for softball. It was empty,” Muncy said.
It’s been a memorable debut season for Owens as the Thomas Walker coach.
“I’m very blessed,” Owens said. “We’ve worked extremely hard for this since the first day of practice.”
