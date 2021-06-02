WATCH NOW: PREP SOFTBALL: Muncy pitches Thomas Walker to Cumberland title

Thomas Walker (9-2, 9-1) crafted a 3-0 advantage by the fifth inning Wednesday behind a run-scoring double from Makayla Kidwell and a two-run double by No. 4 hitter Kaitlin Brown.

“Kaitlin is our senior leader and she stepped up big for us,” Owens said.

Thanks to the help of slick-fielding freshman shortstop Rylee Lawson, Muncy took care of the rest behind her wicked signature pitch.

“The riseball was my life-saver,” said Muncy, whose arsenal includes a screwball.

Eastside fans were on their feet in in the fifth inning when the Spartans loaded the bases with two outs. Watch out for the return of the riseball.

“I’ve been in that situation before,” Muncy said. “I knew that I had nothing to worry because my defense had me and there were two outs.”

Muncy ended the Eastside rally by striking out the No. 2 batter in the Eastside lineup. She then added a run-scoring groundout in the seventh inning before striking out Eastside offensive sensation Taylor Perry to end the game.

“You always hope that you can score, but we didn’t get it done,” Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said. “Thomas Walker just did what it takes to win.”