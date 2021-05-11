WATCH NOW, PREP SOFTBALL: John Battle scores 10 in 6th to defeat ‘Pack

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – John Battle senior softball player Logan Leonard was expecting a large and loud crowd at Ridgeview Tuesday.

“We know that we have a big target on our back after what our success the past few years, so we just have to go to work each game,” Leonard said.

Before that expected crowd of Ridgeview Wolfpack supporters, Leonard slammed two homers as the Trojans rolled to a 13-3 win in a Mountain 7 District showdown.

With four seniors who made a national impact on the youth league level, the spotlight was bright for John Battle in 2020. Then the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“That such a letdown for all of us because we had such high expectations,” Leonard said. “We’re making up for that lost season now and trying to win it for those seniors.”

The Trojans improved to 4-0 Tuesday behind a 13-hit attack and a 10-run sixth inning outburst fueled by clever bunts and aggressive baserunning.

Leonard, a four-year starter who is hitting over 500, finished with three hits along with Logan Singleton. Ellie Keene added two hits.

Battle actually trailed 2-1 through three innings against deceptive Ridgeview pitcher Laci Williams.