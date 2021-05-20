WATCH NOW: PREP SOCCER: Wilson scores, leads Bearcats past Richlands

Four minutes later, junior Adie Ratcliffe sealed the win for VHS by scoring of an assist from Maria Wilson.

In a scene that is becoming more common, the Richlands defense was tight on Maria Wilson.

“I’m getting accustomed to that, so it’s good to have my sister out there with me. We work well together,” Maria Wilson said.

Former VHS athlete Brent Wilson, who played soccer at Emory & Henry, is the father of the Wilson sisters.

Senior Madison Worley, who has signed to play basketball at King University, contributed three saves for VHS while sophomore Mrya Kariuki was solid on offense and defense. The Bearcats are now 5-0.

“I thought we would be strong this season because we had around six players back from two years ago, and the girls have done a great job,” Hayden said.

The roster for first-year Richlands coach Misty Bandy includes just four seniors, including consistent keeper Addie Hurst.

“This was one of our tougher games,” Bandy said. “We knew that Virginia High was going to be strong. That heat was a factor, but that’s not an excuse. We just didn’t have it tonight.”