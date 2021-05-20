WATCH NOW: PREP SOCCER: Wilson scores, leads Bearcats past Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. – Virginia High soccer player Maria Wilson opened the spring in style with a five goal performance against Lebanon.
The fun run has continued ever since for the 5-foot-5 sophomore midfielder.
Wilson added another goal Thursday as the Bearcats took a 3-0 win over Southwest District rival Richlands.
For the season, Wilson has collected 13 goals. Not bad a basketball star who does not play soccer on the travel team level.
“I was living the dream after our first match, and then I had three goals in our next game. That start gave me confidence,” Wilson said.
Wilson struck again just four minutes into Thursday’s match with a deftly-placed delivery from in front of the net.
“That was just a little left foot tap in,” Wilson said. “That score gave us some energy.”
VHS coach Justin Hayden has come to expect motivational fuel from Wilson.
“Maria can make things happen with her speed,” Hayden said. “Teams are concentrating on Maria a little more now. We’ve got several other players who don’t have soccer backgrounds but are good athletes.”
Freshman Mary Katherine Wilson, the sister of Maria, gave VHS a 2-0 advantage with 13:53 left in the match with a well-placed shot from the corner.
Four minutes later, junior Adie Ratcliffe sealed the win for VHS by scoring of an assist from Maria Wilson.
In a scene that is becoming more common, the Richlands defense was tight on Maria Wilson.
“I’m getting accustomed to that, so it’s good to have my sister out there with me. We work well together,” Maria Wilson said.
Former VHS athlete Brent Wilson, who played soccer at Emory & Henry, is the father of the Wilson sisters.
Senior Madison Worley, who has signed to play basketball at King University, contributed three saves for VHS while sophomore Mrya Kariuki was solid on offense and defense. The Bearcats are now 5-0.
“I thought we would be strong this season because we had around six players back from two years ago, and the girls have done a great job,” Hayden said.
The roster for first-year Richlands coach Misty Bandy includes just four seniors, including consistent keeper Addie Hurst.
“This was one of our tougher games,” Bandy said. “We knew that Virginia High was going to be strong. That heat was a factor, but that’s not an excuse. We just didn’t have it tonight.”
Richlands (2-3) was able to control the ball through parts of the second half with sophomore Addy-Lane Queen and freshman Jaylyn Altizer forcing the action, but the VHS defense held solid.
“We have five girls that were able to play travel soccer during COVID, but some of these girls haven’t played since the rec league level in middle school,” Bandy said. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”
Few soccer players in far Southwest Virginia have made more progress this season than Maria Wilson.
“I focus on basketball, but I’m looking a little more at soccer now for the future,” Wilson said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544