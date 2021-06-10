WATCH NOW: PREP SOCCER: Cvetkovski, Seymore kick Falcons past Trojans

“Both teams just hustled hard all day, all game,” Blackson said. “I thought early on we kind of struggled to move the ball around in the midfield. What we have been doing all year, I feel like it was there early on and it kind of came to a point where which side is going to hustle more and more effort on both ends, but both teams played well.”

After four five-minute overtimes that netted no goals and few opportunities, the next step was penalty kicks, which isn’t always the preferred method to end a match.

“The momentum of like playing through four overtimes and then have it all come down to these kicks, it sucks, but I feel like if it didn’t happen we would still be out here playing,” said Shirey, with a smile. “It needed to end.

While Ratliff remained on the pitch for the Trojans, versatile freshman Ella Seymore, who had been all over Nicewander Field for the Falcons, replaced Jessee in goal.

“Ella has been a versatile player for us and she has been in goal a lot of for us this year,” Blackson said. “There in penalty kicks we just felt like Ella was our best choice in goal, but that doesn’t take anything from Bella, the other keeper, she has played well all year too.