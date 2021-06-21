WATCH NOW | PREP SOCCER: Catfight to Bobcats; One goal the difference as Radford topples Virginia High in Class 2 state semifinals

The Bearcats made several runs deep into Radford territory, including a charge by the clever Maria Wilson with just nine minute left in the match.

“I thought we were going to tie it up there,” Hayden said. “We just couldn’t quite finish tonight. A lot of times we were looking for through balls, and we would just place the ball too far in front of us. Radford’s back line is fantastic.”

Despite falling in the biggest match for VHS soccer since 2008, VHS senior Kelly Locke said the 2021 Bearcats set a new standard.

“It’s been a surreal season,” Locke said. “A couple years ago, we would have never come close to making it this far. Competing in the state semifinals is an honor, especially with all we’ve overcome and having just 14 players.”

Girls and boys soccer team from far Southwest Virginia have long failed to make an impact at the regional and state level. Hayden knows all about the history.

“Teams from Region 2D have struggled in this round the last several years, but we closed the gap this season,” Hayden said. “I felt like we could have won this game and I’m really proud of the progress our program has made. Except for one shot, we held (Radford) off.”