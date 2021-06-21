WATCH NOW | PREP SOCCER: Catfight to Bobcats; One goal the difference as Radford topples Virginia High in Class 2 state semifinals

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High girls soccer coach Justin Hayden guided the Bearcats to the second semifinal berth in program history this spring, but he will be haunted by one sequence.
It was ten minutes into Monday’s Class 2 semifinal against the Radford Bobcats when Radford University soccer recruit Makenzie Page launched a shot from 40 yards out.
“It felt like 100 yards. That moment will be in my mind for a while,” Hayden said.
The Page rocket floated over the hands of the VHS keeper to give Radford a 1-0 lead. And that was the only score of the match at Sugar Hollow Park.
“There wasn’t much we could in that situation. It was just a great shot,” Hayden said.
Radford (11-3) put up a total of 13 shots, but the VHS backline and senior keeper Madison Worley held steady.
Several of the players and coaches from the 2008 VHS squad that advanced to the Group A soccer semifinals returned to support their school Monday.
The overflow contingent of Virginia High fans cheered as the Bearcats (14-2) fired nine shots against Radford senior keeper Caroline Wheeler behind runs from junior Maria Wilson, freshman Mary Katherine Wilson, junior Adie Ratcliffe and Myra Kariuki.
“We were pretty nervous coming in, but we had some chances,” Mary Katherine Wilson said. “(Radford) was pretty tough to play against.”
What about that unique Radford score?
“We weren’t expecting that. It was bad luck,” Mary Katherine Wilson said.
The graceful 5-foot-9 Page entered the match with 18 goals, yet none were like Monday’s match-winner.
“I would say that was the longest goal I’ve had all season,” Page said. “I was trying to get the ball up in the air and over the keeper’s head.”
Page watched as her deft delivery found the back of the net.
“That was nice,” Page said. “This match was a battle, for sure.”
It was a nice homecoming for Radford coach Nikki Greco. The Emory & Henry graduate coached soccer at VHS from 2012-2015.
“The Bearcats always have a place in my heart and was good to come home,” said Greco, seconds before a post-match rain shower. “We faced good competition and got the win, so it was a good night.”
Teams often struggle to adapt to the large Sugar Hollow layout, but the Bobcats adjusted. Radford relies on five seniors.
“We have a pretty decent-sized field and we’ve played on some big turf fields,” Greco said. “We couldn’t the ball in the back of the net, but we at least got that one. (Makenzie) saw that the keeper was a little off her line and she knew to take her shot.”
The Bearcats made several runs deep into Radford territory, including a charge by the clever Maria Wilson with just nine minute left in the match.
“I thought we were going to tie it up there,” Hayden said. “We just couldn’t quite finish tonight. A lot of times we were looking for through balls, and we would just place the ball too far in front of us. Radford’s back line is fantastic.”
Despite falling in the biggest match for VHS soccer since 2008, VHS senior Kelly Locke said the 2021 Bearcats set a new standard.
“It’s been a surreal season,” Locke said. “A couple years ago, we would have never come close to making it this far. Competing in the state semifinals is an honor, especially with all we’ve overcome and having just 14 players.”
Girls and boys soccer team from far Southwest Virginia have long failed to make an impact at the regional and state level. Hayden knows all about the history.
“Teams from Region 2D have struggled in this round the last several years, but we closed the gap this season,” Hayden said. “I felt like we could have won this game and I’m really proud of the progress our program has made. Except for one shot, we held (Radford) off.”
Monday’s finish was painfully familiar to the Bearcats.
“In our only other loss this season, Graham scored on a rainbow shot just like the one that beat us today,” Hayden said. “That’s a tough way to lose, but we had a great season and lost to a great team with a great player.”
