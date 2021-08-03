WATCH NOW: PREP ROUNDUP: Working man; Three-year starter Mabe returns for final season with Scarlet Hurricanes

The dues-paying process for Mabe included many practice battles on the football field and wrestling mat against rugged teammate Will Moss, who earned all-state honors in football and won the Class 2 wrestling championship at 285 pounds as a junior. Moss (6-2, 320) is now an offensive lineman at E&H.

“That was two powerful guys going right at each other,” Lipscomb said.

Marion head football coach Tim Smith enjoyed the power display as well.

“Landen and Will were always wrestling partners,” Smith said. “Going up against a guy like Moss will make you learn leverage and toughness.”

Mabe was more than ready for his varsity start as a sophomore.

“Starting as a sophomore was probably the highlight of my high school career so far,” Mabe said. “The game was under the lights at Chilhowie, and I was playing defensive end. It was scary and I missed a couple blocks, but things went well overall.”

Since that debut against a Smyth County rival, Mabe has terrorized quarterbacks and running backs around the Southwest District.

This story is all about sweat and sacrifice.