WATCH NOW: PREP ROUNDUP: Working man; Three-year starter Mabe returns for final season with Scarlet Hurricanes

MARION, Va. – Landen Mabe fits the template of a blue-collar football player.
The Marion senior regularly wakes up at 5 a.m. to train. He spends countless hours in the weight room, enjoys the grunt work of line play and has qualified for the VHSL Class 2 state wrestling tournament twice.
Where does Mabe get that drive?
“My dad,” Mabe said. “He’s up at 4:30 six days a week for work, even though he doesn’t have to be there until 6:30. He just likes to show up early to get everything ready.”
Aaron Mabe, Landen’s father, is an employee at Royal Mouldings in Marion.
“Dad comes to all of my games that he can. That means a lot,” Landon said.
Landon is entering his third year as a starter for the Scarlet Hurricanes football team. Last season, he divided his time between nose guard on defense and guard on offense. He will see double duty again this fall.
With his thick legs, upper body strength and determination, the five-foot-7, 210-pound Mabe packs a punch at any spot on the field.
“It’s fun watching Landen,” said Marion line coach Nolan Lipscomb, who started at center for Emory & Henry. “He gives everything he’s got on every play.”
The dues-paying process for Mabe included many practice battles on the football field and wrestling mat against rugged teammate Will Moss, who earned all-state honors in football and won the Class 2 wrestling championship at 285 pounds as a junior. Moss (6-2, 320) is now an offensive lineman at E&H.
“That was two powerful guys going right at each other,” Lipscomb said.
Marion head football coach Tim Smith enjoyed the power display as well.
“Landen and Will were always wrestling partners,” Smith said. “Going up against a guy like Moss will make you learn leverage and toughness.”
Mabe was more than ready for his varsity start as a sophomore.
“Starting as a sophomore was probably the highlight of my high school career so far,” Mabe said. “The game was under the lights at Chilhowie, and I was playing defensive end. It was scary and I missed a couple blocks, but things went well overall.”
Since that debut against a Smyth County rival, Mabe has terrorized quarterbacks and running backs around the Southwest District.
This story is all about sweat and sacrifice.
“The conditioning from wrestling, where we run a lot of stairs, really gives me an advantage in football,” Mabe said. “I’ve built up my biceps since my freshman year and worked overtime on improving my leg strength. Staying low to the ground is key in both sports.”
What was the favorite vacation spot for Mabe this summer? It wasn’t Myrtle Beach or Gatlinburg.
“I’ve been hitting the weight room and gym six days a week,” said Mabe, who hopes to wrestle at Emory & Henry. “The focus has been on my footwork and technique, and just doing everything I can to be ready for the first game.”
Marion opens the season on Aug. 27. The opponent is familiar - Chilhowie.
“I’ve had that circled on my calendar since our last season ended and I’ve been counting down the days,” Mabe said.
Mabe, quarterback Trenton Watkins, lineman Jonathan Creasy and versatile Ricky Carroll are other veterans to watch for Marion. The Scarlet Hurricanes opened last season with an emotional 14-5 victory over Chilhowie but dropped their final six games.
“As a senior, I feel tons on responsibility to make sure my teammates are doing the right things,” Mabe said. “It’s time to get to work.”
