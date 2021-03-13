WATCH NOW PREP ROUNDUP: Lomax leads Union to 33-12 win over John Battle

“We’re asking Shannon to play both ways and to carry the ball 30-40 times. He just never stops,” Ricker said.

The Trojans faced an extra obstacle Saturday in the form of a 14-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols.

“There were a lot of distractions,” Ricker said. “We had to quarantine our guys, and they really didn’t get back together as a full team until Thursday.

“That’s the reason we honored our seniors today. We don’t have any more hiccups and then get shut down.”

Ricker said he hasn’t heard if Battle will be able to make up the two games missed due to COVID-19 issues. The Trojans now face yet another week off due to a bye before facing Lee High.

Junior linebacker Miguel Blanco and sophomore defensive back Christian Dula led the Battle defense Saturday, while senior receiver Nich Lail got behind the Union secondary on a 55-yard TD pass from 5-8 senior quarterback Jack Thurston in the final quarter.

“Our guys have a lot of grit and don’t quit,” Ricker said. “I was proud of their effort, but they got worn down in the second half.”

Lomax, who has already dealt with another ankle issue this season, is eager to make up for lost time.